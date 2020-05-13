Danvers cancels Memorial Day parade; virtual ceremony instead

DANVERS — Normally, large crowds line the route each year to watch the Danvers Memorial Day parade, as it winds its way through town before arriving in front of Town Hall for the concluding ceremonies.
But this year, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, town officials say the popular event, which pays tribute to fallen veterans, will be scaled back and online only.
Instead of the parade, the Danvers Veterans Council and the town's Veterans Services Department will present a virtual ceremony that will be broadcast on Memorial Day via Danvers Cable Access.
The master of ceremonies will be Dick Moody, president of the veterans council and founder of Operation Troop Support. The guest speaker will be Town Archivist Richard Trask, who will present “Memories of the Past.”
The ceremony will also include a color guard by the Danvers Police Department, Danvers Boy and Girl Scouts placing wreaths, music from the Danvers High School band, Taps played by the band, and bagpipes from fire Capt. Kenneth Reardon Jr. The Danvers Alarm List Company will fire off the traditional gun salute.
“Although we will miss our traditional way to celebrate Memorial Day, this virtual ceremony is just one way we can take time to honor the memory of all those veterans who have paid the ultimate price while serving our country at home and abroad,” said Moody.
The program will be broadcast Monday, May 25, at 10 a.m. and again at 6 p.m., via Danvers Cable Access Television — Channel 99 on Comcast and Channel 36 on Verizon.