DANVERS — The town's director of public health Thursday ordered "all salons, barber shops, nail salons, spas, body art establishments, gyms, fitness clubs, massage, and bodywork" establishments to close Friday through April 5 because these businesses "require close contact."
The order came one day after the town declared a state of emergency due to the threat posed by the spread of COVID-19.
"All persons are urged to maintain social distancing (minimum 6 feet away from other people) whenever possible and to continue to wash hands, utilize hand sanitizer and practice proper respiratory etiquette," read the order from Public Health Director Mark Carleo.
Carleo also urged those at a higher risk to catch the respiratory illness to avoid gatherings of 10 people or more.
Those high-risk individuals include older adults, anyone with an underlying health condition, a weakened immune system and pregnant women.
Town Manager Steve Bartha, who declared the state of emergency Wednesday afternoon, wrote a letter to the business community regarding the ordered closings.
"It is our sincere hope that these closures will be effective at reducing the spread of COVID-19," Bartha said, "that the closures will be short in nature, and that very soon we will all be able to return to business as usual. For now, please know that I, the Selectmen, and the Board of Health can offer only our deepest sympathy for how the immense uncertainty gripping the world right now is impacting you and your employees. We are doing all we can to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on this community, in the hope of mitigating its longer-term effects."
He told business owners the state is making rapid changes to laws and regulations to reduce the burden on businesses and employees, including speeding up unemployment claims and low-interest federal disaster loans from the U.S Small Business Administration. Further information can be found on the town's website at: danversma.gov/information-on-coronavirus.
Bartha said Melrose has also moved to close similar establishments, and that it is something more cities and towns are looking to do. The town has also moved to temporarily close schools, public buildings like Town Hall, and playgrounds to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The area's malls and many retailers have also closed in response to help halt the spread of the disease.
Bartha said the town has fielded calls from people at these types of establishments concerned as to whether they should continue to work, while the town has also gotten calls from business owners worried about their survival and their employees' livelihoods.
While the town did not have a case of COVID-19 as of Thursday, Bartha said testing has lagged, and it's possible there are many more cases in the region than testing has shown. He is also aware that a number of barbershops have closed in the past couple of days.
"We are trying to be cautious but not overreact," he said.
