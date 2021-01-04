DANVERS — CareAline never made protective gear for clinicians. It focused on making products that would protect patients.
But when the pandemic hit, and frontline workers faced an extreme shortage of personal protective equipment, the company shifted gears.
“With COVID, we reached out to our hospital partners and said, ‘what are you missing?’” said CareAline Products co-founder Kezia Fitzgerald. “And they said they were really having trouble finding isolation gowns. They asked us to help design an isolation gown that would be protective and better help clinicians be protected through COVID and beyond. We listened to what their needs and struggles were with the gowns they already had and we worked to fix those.”
Since it started producing reusable gowns last year, CareAline has been awarded more than $200,000 in grant money from the Massachusetts Emergency Response team and through the Intrapreneur Challenge, a competition focused on companies developing innovations to help Massachusetts reopen supported by a grant from the Innovation Institute at the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative.
Fitzgerald said the money has gone toward clinical research, manufacturing, workforce training and customer outreach.
“It wasn’t outside of our wheelhouse,” Fitzgerald said, noting that CareAline previously was known for making garments which cover, secure and protect medical devices attached to the body, like picc lines, catheters and feeding tubes. “But it wasn’t part of our product line, so when we went to design, we could have taken a cookie cutter pattern, but we wanted to listen to our clients.”
According to Fitzgerald, hospitals and other clinicians outlined several problems with the gowns they were wearing over their clothing to protect themselves from infection and contamination.
“Many isolation gowns don’t cover very high on the neck, so what can happen is the scrubs of the clinician, as well as the necks and shoulders of clinicians, were exposed,” Fitzgerald said, noting this is a particular issue for dentists and oral surgeons who work near patients’ heads. “That would be a contamination point. We were able to have the neck of our gowns go higher.”
Many isolation gowns, particularly reusable gowns are backless, which became a concern for clinicians working during the pandemic.
“The theory behind that is because most of the risk is in front of you, and the back is open to keep you cool,” she said. “However with COVID, and even other respiratory illnesses, the back can get exposed and then that is a contamination risk. So we have a gown that closes completely in the back using Velcro closures.”
The gowns also have holes at the wrist through which clinicians can hook their thumbs, prevents the sleeves from rolling up and exposing their wrists when they put gloves on.
Fitzgerald said making the gowns reusable was a conscious choice with many benefits.
“Rather than creating a disposable isolation gown which has all sorts of potential for complications like shortages because they are only one-time use and the fact that they need consistent manufacturing to keep supply up, we created a reusable gown,” she said. “Another good thing about reusable gowns is it is not only a cost saving for hospitals and provides supply chain stabilization, but also there’s environmental benefits to doing it that way just looking at water and resource usage.”
Fitzgerald said clinical testing, funded in part by grant money, showed CareAline’s reusable gowns are safe to use up to 100 times.
“So you are looking at $40 for one of our gowns compared to anywhere from $200-$300 for 100 disposables,” she said.
Fitzgerald said many dentists in the area are using CareAline isolation gowns as well as a few school systems, including Danvers Public Schools.
“We don’t have a minimum order which helps smaller practices, school systems, municipalities, small individual offices, outpatient centers that don’t have the distributor level buying power,” she said. “But the small places need PPE as well, and we want to be able to help them get what they need. We can do and fulfill hospital size orders, but we also want to make our products accessible to smaller practices that may not need 5,000, 10,000 gowns.”
Fitzgerald and her husband launched CareAline Products in 2013 after both Fitzgerald and her infant daughter Saoirse battled cancer diagnoses.
“The reward comes from being able to help people feel like they are able to do some of the things they would normally do while having the safety and protection they need,” Fitzgerald said.
