Danvers native, former U.S. Women's National hockey team captain and gold medalist Meghan Duggan has been hired by the New Jersey Devils of the National Hockey League for its newly created role of Manager of Player Development.
The 33-year-old Duggan will be working within the club's Hockey Operations Department. She will be working closely with Dan MacKinnon, the team's senior vice president and assistant general manager, across all levels of the development department's organizations. Specifically, that will be focused on the Devils' on-ice and off-ice information.
"Honored & excited for this opportunity!," Duggan tweeted out Wednesday afternoon. "Thanks for welcoming me into the family, @NJDevils. Can't wait to get to work."
One of the greatest female hockey players in both American and world history, Duggan retired from the sport in October after winning 11 medals with Team USA (eight gold, three silver) in international play, including a gold medal as team captain at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. She also won seven International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women's World Championships in eight appearances.
Now living in Stamford, Conn., with her wife, Gillian Apps (a former Olympian with the Canadian Women's hockey team) and their 15-month-old son, George, Duggan has also been a member of the USA Hockey Board of Directors since 2014 and a member of USA Hockey's Women's Advisory Committee since 2017.
Long an advocate of both gender equality and opportunities for all within the sport, Duggan will coordinate with New Jersey's Athlete Care group, Development Coaches and Management on the design, improvement and execution of progress plans for all players within the organization.
Among her responsibilities will be staff schedules, synthesizing information regarding prospects, American Hockey League (AHL) and East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) players, all while assessing all players through in-person and video scouting. Duggan will also join the Devils' coaching staff in on-ice player development during the season.
"We are incredibly excited to announce that Meghan has joined our Player Development Department," Tom Fitzgerald, the Devils' executive vice president and general manager, said in a release.
"As our group has evolved over the past few years to include as much about off-ice as on-ice for development, we believe Meghan will be perfect for this position. Her successful track record as a teammate, leader, captain and driver of initiatives will be resources to all players in our organization. We look forward to her utilizing her perspective of the game, attention to detail and creative thinking to help our players reach their potential."
The youngest of Bob and Mary Duggan's three children, she was part of the inaugural group that was named to the National Hockey League's Player Inclusion Committee last season. Duggan has also served as a member of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PHWPA) and the Women's Sports Foundation as a Board of Trustees member.
Throughout her hockey career, Duggan has used her platform for mentorship and motivational speaking with a focus on gender equality, diversity & inclusion, leadership, LGBTQ+ advocacy and teamwork.
