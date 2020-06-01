DANVERS — The town's annual election Tuesday is going to look a bit different thanks to COVID-19.
Polls will open a little later than usual, at 10 a.m., and the voting will take place in the field house at Danvers High School on Cabot Street, a larger area than the gym, which will make it easier to keep voters and poll workers socially distanced, Assistant Town Clerk Cathy Ellsworth said Friday. The polls will remain open until the usual closing time of 8 p.m.
Voters will be required to wear masks and maintain at least 6 feet between themselves and others.
"I think at this point, people are pretty good about that whether there are marks on the floor or not," Ellsworth said. She said there will be barriers set up to keep people separated as they enter and exit the field house.
For the first time, the town has also been able to offer early voting. However, the cutoff for ballots to be requested is Monday at noon, and those ballots must be received by the close of polls Tuesday. There is a drop box outside Town Hall on Sylvan Street.
When returns start coming in, they will be posted online. Ellsworth is also anticipating that some candidates or representatives will wait at the high school to watch results coming in.
Three Town Meeting members are vying for a seat on the Board of Selectmen, to fill the seat being vacated by Diane Langlais, who is retiring. The candidates are Matthew Duggan, Timothy Trevor Donahue and Maureen Bernard.
Two incumbents are on the ballot seeking re-election to the School Committee: Eric Crane and Jeffrey Kay.
Michael Swindell is on the ballot for an opening on the Housing Authority.
Three incumbents on the Library Board of Trustees are seeing re-election: Irene Conte, Charles Desmond and Christine Farrar.
There are also individuals running for the position of Town Meeting members in all eight precincts.
In Precinct 1, they are Susan Dagley, Nelson Morin, Matthew Duggan, Paul Eovacious Sr., and Janet Bennett.
In Precinct 2, they are Donna Marden, Adam Matthew Kocur, Ellen Lefavour, Robert Cummings Jr., Mark Hannon, Elizabeth Lisa Stockman, and David Fraizer.
In Precinct 3, they are George Snow, Ross Niciewsky, Jeanne Argento and Peter Edward Clement.
In Precinct 4, they are Maureen Bernard, John Farmer, Josephine Uminski and Elden Peter Swindell.
In precinct 5, they are John W. Duffill III, Walter Tipert III, Mary Depamphilis, Tenley Page Bevins, Robert Leshin, Matthew Byrne, Christen Barton Tipert, and Peter Davekos II.
In Precinct 6, they are Michael Powers, Peter Wilson, Linda J.D. Flaherty, Theodore Kontos, Lawrence Chisholm, and Rebecca Symmes Lee.
In Precinct 7, they are Michael Armstrong, William Fouhey, Kathleen Ciman, Kevin Wood, James Ciman, and Jennifer Churchhill.
In Precinct 8, they are Dutrochet Jacques Djoko, James Tutko, Jonathan Mattarocchia, Peter Shabowich and William Hersey.
More information is available on the town's website at danversma.gov.
