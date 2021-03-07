DANVERS — The town is adding a monthly customer charge to electric ratepayers' accounts this year, but officials say it should be a financial wash in light of a reduction in the fuel purchase portion of the electric rate.
A press release Thursday explained that the Danvers Municipal Light Board approved changes to the electric rate for 2021 at its January meeting, following the completion of a cost-of-service study and rate analysis, which was done at the end of 2020.
The town says the net effect of the changes should be "cost neutral" for residential customers who use an average of 1,200 kWH per month or more. The new monthly charge for residential customers is $7.50.
The study, the town says, found that the current electric rates were not covering the operational costs for Danvers Electric — a division within the Department of Public Works — and that wholesale power purchases are projected to go down this year.
The cost-of-service study, performed by Mark Beauchamp of Utility Financial Solutions, can be found online at www.danversma.gov/departments/municipal-light-board/.
"Flat electric sales, electric conservation, and normal annual operational increases in costs were the reason this operational portion of the rate had fallen behind. Additionally, we have many more very low users of electricity due to the addition of solar panels or customers being away for portions of the year," the press release explained.
Standard practice in the utility industry is to have a base monthly customer charge to cover costs, especially in the case where a customer uses very little or no billable electricity, the town said.
The press release noted that rates in Danvers are well below that of private utility companies and many other municipal electric departments in the region.
~ John Castelluccio