DANVERS — The two-week long Danvers Family Festival joins a growing list of summer festivals postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers instead are planning for slimmed down version of the 41st annual event later in the summer. No new dates have been announced.
"Due to the escalating COVID-19 outbreak and the need for social distancing, Danvers Family Festival has made the decision to postpone the 2020 Danvers Family Festival, originally scheduled for June 13-July 4, 2020," said a statement from Sheryl James, chairperson of the Danvers Family Festival board.
"The health and welfare of all Danvers Family Festival participants, as well as our local communities at large, are our highest priority," James said.
For the past several weeks amid the cornavirus crisis, the board has been monitoring the situation with its partners and town officials.
"It is now clear that postponement is the correct decision, and all those involved with the June event will soon have new information with which to plan accordingly," said James.
She also stated that the festival's website, Danversfamilyfestival.com, will be updated as it becomes practical.
The statement did not give any alternative dates.
James said in an interview that the board plans to offer three Family-Festival-sponsored events, "but we don't want to skip the year all together." Last year, Family Festival encompassed about 30 events, with six held by Family Festival and two dozen held by outside organizations.
A key will be coming up with a date for when Endicott Park on Forest Street is available. The other challenge is lining up vendors as well as coordinating with other organizations that hold events that coincide with Family Festival. There is also uncertainty about what social distancing recommendations might look like later this summer.
The board plans to hold Endicott Park Day and Scoop Ahhh Bowl on the same day, and the Oldies Night downtown block party on another night. The plan is to release dates when they known, James said.
