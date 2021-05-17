DANVERS — A family of six managed to escape unharmed from a fire that broke out early Monday morning at their Dyer Court home.
According to the Danvers fire Capt. Glenn Cooney, the home is “completely uninhabitable” after the fire, but the family is working with the Red Cross to find housing.
The exact cause of the blaze is still under investigation, Cooney said, but it was most likely accidental.
“It appears (to have) started out front and spread into the front of the house and got up into the attic area and roof area, so we had to open up the roof and everything,” he said.
The department responded to a call reporting the fire at 3 Dyer Ct. at 5:55 a.m., according to Cooney.
“When I arrived on scene I got a report from the family that everyone was out of the residence,” he said, adding that four adults and two children live in the home.
Cooney said the department knocked down the fire within about five minutes of their arrival, but they continued to work on the scene for several more minutes in order to ensure that any lingering smoldering embers were also extinguished.