DANVERS — Firefighters responded about 8:30 Thursday night to a house fire at 343 Andover St.
Lt. Linus Murphy said smoke was showing from the single-story ranch-style house when they arrived on scene.
Engine 2 was the first to arrive, followed shortly by Engine 3 and Tower 1, with Middleton, Peabody, Beverly and Salem providing backup.
The blaze was in the basement of the dwelling and firefighters were able to knock it down by about 9 p.m.
Lt. Murphy said the family was able to get out without problem and no firefighters were hurt in the fire, which was confined to the basement and the living room section of the house.
He was uncertain whether the family would be able to return tonight, as there was considerable smoke damage as well as likely issues with heat and electricity.
The cause of the fire was unknown as of 9:30 Thursday night, and is still under investigation.