DANVERS — Ideally, the town will have a new police chief before the end of the school year, according to Town Manager Steve Bartha.
“Sometime this summer,” he said. “We’re pushing to keep this process moving because it's good for the department and obviously the candidates. This is a stressful process for them too, and it can be a lengthy process even when we're not in a pandemic. Ideally before the end of the school year we've appointed a new chief, but that depends on a lot of factors.”
Danvers is a Civil Service community, meaning the town must follow a specific process prescribed by the state’s Civil Service Commission in order to select a new police chief, and according to Bartha, the town is currently working with a vendor, Michael Morse Associates, which will help the town navigate the process.
“We are very fortunate in Danvers that we have two strong captains and some great lieutenants,” Bartha said, explaining that only internal candidates can be considered for Civil Service positions like chief of police. “Whatever the outcome, we have some really good candidates.”
According to Bartha, both of Danvers’s two captains, James Lovell and Acting Police Chief Philip Tansey, are being considered to lead the department. Tansey became acting chief when former Chief Patrick Ambrose, who recently and unexpectedly died, retired earlier this year. In the fall, Lovell served as acting chief when Ambrose was injured in a motorcycle accident.
“Both of them are capable and are up to task,” Bartha said previously, adding that some lieutenants are also likely to apply for the position and go through the Civil Service process.
Just prior to his retirement in January, Ambrose also said both Tansey and Lovell are qualified for the job.
“I have my utmost confidence in them,” he said. “I know they would both be exceptional candidates to replace me as I leave. That is the least of my worries. I couldn't be happier.”
In 2015, Bartha proposed removing the chief's job from Civil Service, but that effort was rejected by Town Meeting.
“The former police chief had just retired,” he said, recalling his first year serving as town manager. “It would mean we could design our own recruitment process instead of following all these rules and regulations.”
There are several interviews and exercises which candidates for Civil Service positions must complete for the process, Bartha said, and the Civil Service takes into account several factors including rank, experience, location and education. The Civil Service assigns each of those factors a numerical score which in the end is added up and given to the town.
Bartha will then make the ultimate decision.
Despite the fact that he believes the Civil Service is “an antiquated system,” Bartha said for a variety of reasons, he doesn’t believe Danvers will be moving away from it any time soon.
“My point [in 2015] was you want to remove the positions from Civil Service when you have good candidates because you could find in the future you don't have good candidates,” he said, adding that for as long as he’s been town manager, the town has had good candidates for open Civil Service positions. “This time around with everything else going on — the pandemic and everything else — there is enough on everybody's plate. It didn't seem like something worth pursuing, and again we have good candidates.”
Select Board Member Gardener Trask said if a discussion about whether or not to remove the chief position from Civil Service were to come up again, he doesn’t think it would be because the position was open.
“And I don't know that we’ll ever revisit that discussion,” he said, adding that even though he believes the process doesn't work for every community, it has worked well for close-knit communities like Danvers in the past. “Under the Civil Service program, there is an expectation that if you work well in the town, you will rise in the town. I don't consider that a bad consideration, and I think that is valid.”
He added, "It is a small community, well-run, and the officers who serve us for many years know the community in and out, and that is a big benefit when it comes to hiring,” he said. “There is a consideration where if you cast a farther net, you might find someone else, but we've never had a problem casting a net close to shore.”
