DANVERS — An independent investigation into the culture at Danvers High School — sparked by several allegations of racist, sexist and homophobic behavior by students and separate allegations of inappropriate conduct by staff members — has been completed. And school officials say they are providing a series of workshops and training for all students and staff surrounding those issues.
The announcement was made during a March 8 School Committee meeting, during which Superintendent Lisa Dana said the investigation “revealed actions and behaviors by certain members of our DHS community that I know do not reflect the core values, mission and vision that we see for our school system.”
Dana said Danvers is taking multiple steps toward being an “equity seeking district,” and improving the social climate. She and other school officials would only offer limited details from the investigation. The district, so far, has not responded to a public records request from The Salem News for a copy of the report.
“As the leader of our district, along with our administrative team, we own the responsibility for the next steps to be an inclusive school culture,” she said Monday night. “I will share what we will be doing differently to address racist, sexist, homophobic, anti-Semitic, and ableist language and actions. In moving forward as an equity seeking district and educating our students, we need to rebuild trust and continue supporting our school community as we learn from our past actions and encourage all to come forward without repercussions if anything makes them feel uncomfortable.”
The outside investigation into the school culture follows investigations by both the police and the school department after complaints in June of potential hazing of Danvers High varsity hockey team members. The police report also cites inappropriate social media posts and an incident during the senior car parade on June 11, in which hockey players rode in a vehicle that displayed a Trump 2020 flag and allegedly made racially-motivated comments to a JRM trash collection crew as they drove by.
According to the police report, which was heavily redacted, police reviewed the school's report and determined the students' behavior did not warrant criminal charges.
"(Chief Pat Ambrose) and I both agreed that the other information discussed in this report, although distasteful and offensive, did not rise to the level of criminal activity at this time," Danvers police Capt. James Lovell wrote, regarding the school's internal investigation. "At this time, we are not aware of any hate crimes or violations of anyone's civil rights but this area would also be explored."
Dave Thomson, chairman of the School Committee, said prior to the March 8 meeting that the findings of the private investigation would be difficult to categorize as either positive or negative.
“I don't know if I could lump it all together,” he said. “The challenge is we had an independent investigator work on this, and the challenge is that most of the people who came forward were not directly involved, so there is a lot of hearsay and noise on social media. That makes it hard to substantiate a lot of it.”
The School Committee hired Allyson Kurker of Kurker Paget in Waltham to conduct the investigation.
“As for the investigation, I will say it was extremely thorough and comprehensive, and the independent investigator made multiple attempts through a variety of methods to reach out to 73 individuals who claimed to be directly involved or who she thought could provide insight into the scope of the investigation,” Thomson said, adding that in total, 21 people were interviewed for the investigation.
Thomson said students, staff and parents were interviewed, but he doesn't know the exact breakdown of those interviewed.
“Several of those individuals proved to have no direct knowledge of facts, circumstances or events,” he said.
According to Thomson, Kurker “found no evidence that the coaches were aware of the activities taking place in the locker room that was spread through social media over the summer.”
Thomson did not elaborate on the accusations, but said the locker room behavior led to the creation of equity and inclusion workshops that more than 150 student-athletes have already participated in. He said the district hopes to have all students take part in these workshops and other training programs.
“In addition, procedures will be refined and effectively communicated so that our students receive the appropriate protection and supervision,” he said.
According to Dana, the investigator reviewed the student handbook, the employee handbook, employee contracts and several policies including the non-discrimination policy, relationships with students policy, civil rights and safety policy, social networking policy, student welfare policy, staff conduct policy, prohibition of hazing policy, bullying prevention policy, coaches code of ethics policy, and policies related to student drug and alcohol use.
“We need to develop safe, supportive, culturally-sustaining and equitable learning environments,” Dana said, adding that the administration is committed to the concept of “courageous caring”. “Mainly, this means really looking at regularly and reflecting on our own biases, attitudes and assumptions, challenging our belief systems through difficult conversations, and being neutral or responsible and accountable. In interrupting moments of bias or racism and using these moments to model how to understand and address them going forward to disrupt patterns of inequality and inequities.”
Dana added he district is going to revise how information regarding “protocols for adult responsibility” is shared with staff and coaches and conduct an audit of co-curricular coaching positions.
She added that the district also received a $20,000 private donation from a foundation to continue "the work in Danvers and supporting our equity work."
As for the alleged misconduct by employees of the district, Thomson said the appropriate actions were taken by the administration and did not elaborate further.
“I would remind everyone watching that Superintendent Dana is responsible for personnel decisions and discipline, and it is up to her and her team to decide how to move forward,” he said during the meeting.
Thomson acknowledged details about the report were limited and vague, but said he is not able to provide any more insight at this time.
“This is not because we are trying to sweep things under the rug, as I have seen posted online, or because there is some type of cover up,” he said. “It is simply because when employees, minors and third-party witnesses are involved, there is a certain level of privacy that individuals are legally entitled to. By sharing more information, we put the district at risk for legal action as well as jeopardizing our ability to conduct sound investigations in the future.”
