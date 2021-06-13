DANVERS — Members of the Danvers High School Class of 2021 ended their high school careers with online learning, nationwide mask mandates and social distancing, but they endured the strangeness of the pandemic together.
“When I imagined my high school experience, this isn’t exactly how I thought it would go,” said Class of 2021 Co-Secretary Liana O’Brien. “We all had our struggles and downfalls, but I know I personally could not have done this without my classmates. Thank you all for making the most of the years we’ve spent together, and all the memories we were able to make in the time we shared.”
During a graduation ceremony Saturday at Dr. Deering Stadium, class officers and student speakers reminisced on the past four years during which the class grew close and developed a sense of community, but also reminded the class to take risks and persevere through hardships in the future.
Class valedictorian Sydney Wantman told her classmates that she understands that the change is frightening, but they’ve all overcome their fears of the unknown before — they’ve all endured the first day of kindergarten.
“Over time, our class has become a community. It has become familiar,” she said. “For years we have entered this building through the same doors at the same time to see the same faces every day. It has become routine. It has become comfortable. But comfort is not what yields growth. It is in discomfort that we begin to flourish.”
Class essayist Haley Murphy reiterated this point by pointing out that one of the qualities which places humans at the top of the food chain is an uncomfortable one.
“We don’t have things like claws or venom. We can’t fly, breathe underwater or run 60 miles per hour. What we can do, however, is sweat,” she said. “I know, I know, but hear me out. While today profuse sweating may seem like a social embarrassment, it was once our extraordinary feat. Our ancestors, who were hunter-gatherers by nature, hunted by wearing down their prey. The ability to sweat was one that most animals lacked, so while they stopped to catch their breath, we would persevere.”
Murphy said we can learn from this unlikely strength by reminding ourselves that the greatest successes are the result of one’s ability to continue moving forward despite unexpected challenges and hardships.
“The interviews you land, the ones you fail, the jobs and promotions you get, and the ones that just aren’t the right fit — all of these experiences are visible representations of your persistence,” Murphy said. “As our ancestors’ sweat kept their temperature under control and allowed them to relentlessly pursue their prey, for us all of our failures and successes will serve as valuable experiences that propel us down our individual paths, and allow us to chase our own aspirations.”
Class salutatorian Catherine Nemeskal encouraged her classmates to embrace the uncertainty of the future.
“I’ve never regretted putting myself out there, and the times I felt most afraid were also the ones where I reaped the greatest benefits,” she said, explaining that she tried out for a variety of sports teams and joined clubs over the course of her high school career.
“Beyond graduation, have the courage to let yourself experience all that the rest of your lives have to offer without letting fear and uncertainty hold you back,” Nemeskal told her classmates.
Just as many of her classmates were terrified on the first day of kindergarten, Wantman said she knows many of her fellow seniors are likely feeling overwhelmed as they prepare to leave Danvers High.
“We are entering environments we know nothing about. No textbook can prepare us for what comes next, but we are daring to try nonetheless,” she said. “We might trip and fall, but we can just as easily stand back up, just like kindergarten. We might get lost in the hallways, as we try to find where we truly belong. We will meet new people, and these strangers will evolve into friends from whom we will learn and grow. Just like kindergarten, we will be letting go of our parents, though distance can never diminish the love we feel. We have already mastered the art of growing up. As we move on, we must take it upon ourselves to overcome obstacles, to take advantage of opportunities, to utilize every second of time, and to take our futures into our own hands.”
The last four years, Wantman said, have been full of wonderful memories, but there is so much to look forward to in the future.
“Keep growing up, keep discovering, keep exploring,” she said. “But use what you have learned here to do it better than you ever could before. It may be scary to move on, but we control what comes next. Dare to venture away from familiarity and into a world of unfathomable growth.”
During the ceremony, Class Treasurer Ashley Cucuru, Co-Secretary Dillon Driscoll, Vice President Robert Avola, and President Thomas Purcell also addressed their classmates.
