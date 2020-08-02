DANVERS — The class of 2020 missed out on many of the traditional rites of senior year, long-anticipated events like the prom and an annual (if unsanctioned) "skip day," Danvers High School senior class president Elodie Poussard told her fellow graduates.
"But I think we're all content with the two months we didn't come to school," Poussard joked in her speech during Saturday's graduation ceremony, where the theme was focusing on what the class of 2020 has gained rather than what it lost.
The 231 graduates had to wait almost two months for their commencement ceremony, a ceremony that looked very different, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead of bleachers packed with parents, aunts, uncles, grandparents and siblings, the audience was limited to two guests per graduate, who sat on carefully spaced folding chairs that stretched across Morse Field, almost to the 10 yard lines.
The bleachers in turn provided seating for 20 band members and some of the school's faculty and administration.
Principal Jason Colombino encouraged students not to focus on the pandemic, but what came before that, and what lies ahead.
"I'd like to give one piece of advice to the class of 2020," Colombino told the graduates. "Be courageous."
Poussard said when the school year started, "this year was going to be different. It was going to be awesome."
But it turned out to be awesome in a different sense.
At first, "it seemed all of our hopes and dreams came crashing down around us," Poussard continued.
But once the shock passed, Poussard said, "perhaps COVID taught us some of the most important lessons we couldn't learn in a classroom."
Speaker Gavin Nolan spoke about how the pandemic forced students like himself to reassess their priorities.
Earlier in the year, during an exercise where students shared the details of a typical day, he realized how little time he had left for his family after school, work, and extracurricular activities.
"We have been forced to slow down," Nolan said. He urged classmates to think about what is truly most important in life. "Why settle for a way of life that does not make time for the ones we love?" he asked.
Valedictorian Nikki Bao Thu Lam thanked her parents, who showed her the value of hard work, and her teachers for her academic success, but also acknowledged her classmates. "The most valuable lessons I've learned did not come from any classroom, they're from the friends who inspired me to be a better version of myself."
The ceremony also had its share of current references, from Zoom meetings to binge-watching "Avatar: The Last Airbender."
The class also observed a moment of silence for one of their classmates, Kyle O'Grady, who died during their freshman year after a long struggle with brain cancer. "No doubt he is here, inside the hearts of every one of us," Michael Mahoney told his classmates.
