Danvers left out of Peabody plant process 

DANVERS — Gardner Trask, a 15-year member of the Select Board, was, until recently, completely unaware of six-year-old plans to build a natural gas-fired power plant called a “peaker” just across the Waters River from Danvers in Peabody.
“I am not for or against this plant,” said Trask, who chairs the Select Board. “I need more information to know whether I am for or against it, but you don't start off on a good foot if you aren't transparent. That makes me feel like there are things I need to dig deeper into.”
Trask said the organization which would own and operate the new plant should have communicated their plans to build the plant far earlier.
Others in town are frustrated by the failure to include Danvers in the process of planning and approving the project.
“It would have been nice for the [Department of Public Utilities] to treat this project in the way towns and cities treat local projects where you have an abutters list and you notify abutters and engage them up front in the discussion,” said Town Manager Steve Bartha. “The proximity to the town line — even though it's not in Danvers— it would have been nice to be engaged.”
Bartha said a town engineer might have at some point seen “a conceptual plan or draft of this concept,” but it wasn’t until recently that Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company, which would own and operate the plant, notified Danvers officials about the project.
“We wouldn't necessarily be notified because it is entirely in the city of Peabody,” Bartha said. “I know the proximity of the town line is of concern to some of our residents and some of our officials — and rightly so — but we don't have any legal standing per say.”
The plant, referred to as Project 2015A in public documents, has been in the works since 2015. It was previously approved to be built at Peabody Municipal Light Plant’s Waters River Substation, behind the Pulaski Street Industrial Park. Over the past two months, MMWEC’s plans to build the plant have come under fire by residents, local and state officials, and community groups who say they weren’t aware of the project until recently and are concerned about how the fossil-fuel powered plant could impact the health of the surrounding community.
On June 22, MMWEC held the first major community forum in Project 2015A’s history. Trask was one of many community members to express frustration over how difficult it is for anyone to find information about the plant.
“Danvers has houses as close as Buxton Lane and Pulaski Street,” Trask said. “So we have a vested interest in this plant.”
During the forum, MMWEC CEO Ronald DeCurzio apologized for not including Danvers in conversations about the plant sooner.
“I take great responsibility for not reaching out to Danvers,” DeCurzio said, adding that he would be happy to answer Trask’s questions in a phone call.
But as of Friday, Trask said he “hasn’t heard a word.”
“I think given the fact that I had mentioned they had not reached out and they apologized for not reaching out, I was expecting a call by now,” Trask said. “But it was only Tuesday night, so it's only been a couple of days. If I don't hear anything by the end of next week I will be contacting them.”
When he does get a chance to engage with MMWEC, Trask said he wants to get answers to a variety of questions which were left unanswered after the June 22 forum.
“Also, I'm concerned they don't have to do an environmental impact study, and I'm concerned they don't have to do a health study,” he said, referencing statements MMWEC officials made during the community forum. “I also want to make sure they are sensitive to the fact that this neighborhood was rocked by a chemical explosion in 2006, and since then we have a lot more safety protocols in Danvers. We want to know what their safety protocols are.”
State Rep. Sally Kerans, D-Danvers, whose district includes part of Peabody, previously said she was also concerned about the fact that the proposed plant would be built near the Danvers neighborhood which experienced a chemical explosion.
During a Department of Public Utilities hearing in April focused on MMWEC’s request to be approved for loans to fund Project 2015A, Kerans said she feels like MMWEC overlooked the fact that Danvers would also be impacted by the building of a carbon-emitting plant at the substation.
“This new facility would be constructed on Peabody Municipal Light Plant property, but on the Danvers line,” she said, adding that there has been little to no opportunity for Danvers residents to learn about the plant and ask questions.
Trask, who served on Danvers’s Municipal Light Board prior to becoming a member of the Select Board, said he understands MMWEC’s arguments for why this new plant is needed.
“But I'm concerned they are trying to push a plan presented in 2015, which means the technology is even older than that,” Trask said, explaining that he would like MMWEC to take a good amount of time to look at more modern technology.
Bartha also said he understands why MMWEC is pushing to have the plant built, and he understands why in 2021 a fossil-fuel-powered plant is receiving such scrutiny from the public.
He also noted that Danvers is not an MMWEC community, and in most instances, the town does not purchase power from the organization.
"There would be no benefit to the town for this particular plant," he said.
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
