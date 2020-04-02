DANVERS — The town is now limiting big box stores to no more than 50 customers at a time in its latest move to try and contain spread of the coronavirus and promote social distancing guidelines.
The change came after the Danvers Board of Health voted Wednesday, under the town’s emergency declaration, to limit customers at the number of large retail stores and supermarkets in town, according to Town Manager Steve Bartha.
Bartha said this was in the interest of protecting both patrons and employees with the need to keep at least 6 feet apart to avoid further spread of the virus. The board also asked that stores close nonessential portions of their stores, such as flower shops or jewelry counters, where patrons might congregate.
“There’s no reason for customers to be congregating in those sections (right now),” Bartha said.
Some stores, like Costco on Route 1, had already placed similar limits on shoppers in recent weeks, while Market Basket announced Wednesday afternoon that it would be making several company-wide changes, including limiting shoppers at all of its stores.
Starting Thursday, Market Basket stores are limiting the number of customers inside, depending on the size of the store, according to operations supervisor Joseph Schmidt.
A single entrance and exit will be designated for customers at every store. Each customer will be greeted by an employee who will clean and sanitize a carriage for them.
State Rep. Ted Speliotis, who shared the news with constituents on his Facebook page Thursday morning, noted the Danvers Market Basket store is following the 50-person limit and he’s had conversations with Home Depot as well, which has two stores in town.
Speliotis said the next few weeks “will be a very difficult time” — as the coronavirus reaches its peak in the region and across the U.S., officials believe — and this latest effort is just to “protect as many people as possible.”
“Home Depot has called me and asked if I could ask everyone to be as patient as possible, especially if you find yourself standing in a long line outside the store,” he said. “There will be employees, and at some stores police officers, to help direct the customers in the lines, and for Market Basket there will be only one door in and one out to try to keep people as far apart as possible.
“I would like the stores to also make the aisles one way,” Speliotis added. “Thank you for doing your part and please be safe.”
Bartha said Public Health Director Mark Carleo has been in touch with the manager at Market Basket to help with communication with the public about this new policy. They found that long lines tend to form in the morning when regular shoppers show up after senior “pre-opening” shopping hours from 6 to 7 a.m.
It may be better for shoppers to go in the afternoon when the supermarket is less crowded, Bartha said. The intent is to keep both shoppers and employees safe.
As for social distancing, the supermarket has an easy to follow guide: “Remember six feet is six floor tiles.”
