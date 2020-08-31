DANVERS — A 62-year-old Danvers man died Sunday after a crash on the Maine Turnpike, according to a statement from the Maine State Police.
Just before midnight on Aug. 29, the Maine State Police were called to a fatal crash between York and Wells, Maine on the Maine Turnpike. As a result of the investigation, troopers learned Eric Fishman drove off the road at Mile Marker 18 southbound and collided with the supports of a turnpike sign.
Fishman was the only occupant.
Police said speed and weather conditions are believed to be factors in the crash.