PEABODY — State and local police were alerted by "10-plus callers" for a vehicle off the road and into the median, just before 7 p.m. Monday.
Responding officers found two vehicles had actually been involved in the two-part incident at 6:50 p.m. on Route 1 north near the Seawitch Restaurant in the vicinity of 203 Newbury St.
In the first, a 2013 Jetta, was sideswiped by a gray 2017 Audi A3 just before the ramp where I-95 north peels off to the right from Route 1. The Audi then continued north on Route 1 at a high rate of speed while the shaken Audi driver pulled to the side to wait for assistance.
In the second part, about a mile farther north on Route 1, the Audi driver appears to have lost consciousness, gone through the guardrail, and down an embankment, where his vehicle came to a stop in the median, near the Seawitch Restaurant in the vicinity of 203 Newbury St.
Peabody police and fire, along with Atlantic Ambulance responded to the second accident where they reported that the operator was unconscious but breathing. He was transported to Beverly Hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Massachusetts State Police, who, by then had taken charge of the scene, requested another EMS unit to the ramp from Route 1 to I-95 north for an evaluation of the woman who was driving the Jetta, but she refused medical attention.
The operator of the Audi, a 43-year-old Danvers man, will receive a criminal summons to court on charges of operating under the influence of drugs; possession of Class B drugs with intent to distribute; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; leaving the scene of a property-damage crash with personal injury; a marked lanes violation; and failing to use care in stopping, starting, turning, etc.
The accident is still under investigation by state police.
