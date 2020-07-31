DANVERS — A Danvers man was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court to three years in prison for possession of child pornography.
Joseph Corbett, 51, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in March, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling; Michael Shea, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security investigations in Boston; Danvers police Chief Patrick Ambrose; and Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
Corbett was arrested on June 14, 2019, after authorities searching his home found an iPhone containing 35 images and seven videos of child pornography. Investigators found that Corbett was using the Kik messenger app to download and share images of children engaging in sexual activity.
Corbett's prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Suzanne Sullivan Jacobus of the U.S. Attorney's office Major Crimes Unit prosecuted the case.