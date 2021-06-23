DANVERS — A Danvers man has been appointed as associate court administrator for the state's court system.
Matthew P. Cocciardi, who most recently worked as chief of staff for the state's Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, will start with the Trial Court on July 12, according to an announcement from the Supreme Judicial Court.
He also previously worked as deputy legislative director and as a policy analyst for the Massachusetts House of Representatives. He has also served on the Baker Administration's Council on the Underground Economy.
Cocciardi is a former Danvers Town Meeting member and a former Masconomet Regional School Committee member. He is a graduate of Bates College and St. John's Prep in Danvers. Cocciardi is married and has a son.
