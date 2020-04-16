Danvers and Middleton have among the highest rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, but officials in those communities caution that the numbers are skewed by high infection rates in group facilities, including nursing homes and the Middleton Jail.
Danvers had 190 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and Middleton had 64, according to data released for the first time by the state on Wednesday on the number of cases in each community. Larger cities reported many more total cases, but what stood out for those two towns were the number of cases per 100,000 people.
Danvers had a rate of 665 cases per 100,000 residents, the 18th highest in the state out of 351 communities. Middleton was next with a rate of 620 per 100,000.
Those per capita numbers place the towns above the state average and on a par with Boston, whose rate was 663 per 100,000.
Danvers Town Manager Steve Bartha said the numbers are skewed for his community because of the number of cases in nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and group homes in Danvers. He said did not know how many of Danvers' 190 confirmed cases could be attributed to those facilities, but said it was "quite a few."
"A lot of our numbers are driven by these facilities," he said. "We don't want anybody to get a false sense of security, because community spread is happening here as well. But a lot of the numbers are distorted because the testing in the nursing homes and assisted living facilities and group homes has been aggressive."
Bartha said he did not know if Danvers had more of those facilities than most communities, "but anecdotally we think yes." The town is home to five nursing homes, according to the Medicare Nursing Home Compare website, as well as the Hogan Regional Center for developmentally disabled individuals.
The state has not released information on the number of cases in individual facilities. Hunt Nursing and Rehabilitation Center had 33 positive tests and three deaths as of Thursday, while Brentwood Rehabilitation and Health Center had 19 positives and five deaths, according to information provided by those facilities.
Testing has begun for residents and staff at Hogan Regional, which houses approximately 117 clients, but results have not been made available.
The state listed Middleton as having 64 confirmed COVID-19 cases, but Town Administrator Andrew Sheehan said almost 40 of the confirmed cases were from the Middleton Jail. Inmates are listed as Middleton residents.
Sheehan said the town planned to clarify the numbers on its website to make clear the influence of the jail on the total numbers. "It does skew things," he said.
Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said there were 38 confirmed cases at the jail as of Thursday.
All of the other communities in The Salem News' circulation area had case rates below the state average. In Peabody, Health Director Sharon Cameron said she was most concerned about the pandemic's impact on older people. Sixty-seven percent of confirmed cases in the city have been with people age 50 and over.
"Our elders are being particularly hit hard," she said.
Cameron said the city has not yet had a 'flattening of the curve,' in terms of the numbers of cases leveling off. "I don't think we're seeing that yet."
Infection rates were lower in towns like Wenham, Hamilton, Ipswich and Boxford, which were all under 200 per 100,000 residents.
Ipswich Town Manager Anthony Marino said he didn't know why that was the case, but said his town's residents have been vigilant about observing social distancing rules.
"We haven't had many complaints," he said. "It's been pretty quiet downtown. Even though the restaurants are open for takeout, every time I've been in there it's been a light crowd."
The state Department of Public Health says it plans to release an updated case list of all cities and towns each Wednesday.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
Count and rate (per 100,000) of confirmed COVID-19 cases through April 14
Community Count Rate
Peabody 227 407.06
Danvers 190 665.36
Salem 181 402.06
Beverly 150 364.37
Middleton 64 620.20
Swampscott 60 437.74
Marblehead 52 270.59
Ipswich 23 171.04
Topsfield 16 273.79
Boxford 15 194.37
Hamilton 11 147.18
Manchester 9 181.95
Wenham 7 134.46
Source: Massachusetts Department of Public Health
