DANVERS — The Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company is working with town officials to coordinate a public meeting about the proposed natural gas-fired “peaker” power plant just over the town line in Peabody.
The date and time of the meeting — which will not include a public comment portion — is yet to be determined, according to town officials, but it will likely be the end of next week.
“This is for the Select Board and some Danvers department heads to understand what this is and ask questions about it,” said Gardner Trask, who chairs the Select Board.
The plant, which would be owned and operated by MMWEC, has been in the works since 2015. It was previously approved to be built at Peabody Municipal Light Plant’s Waters River Substation, behind the Pulaski Street Industrial Park and just across the Waters River from Danvers.
Over the past two months, MMWEC’s plans to build the plant — referred to as Project 2015A in official documents — have come under fire by residents, local and state officials, and community groups who say they weren’t aware of the project until recently and are concerned about how the fossil-fuel powered plant could impact the health of the surrounding community.
On June 22, MMWEC held the first major community forum in Project 2015A’s history. Trask was one of many community members to express frustration over how difficult it is to find information about the plant. He also said MMWEC failed to inform Danvers about the potential plant.
"It does affect Danvers as far as traffic, noise, environmental issues, safety issues and we want to know about that," Trask said on Thursday.
During the forum, MMWEC CEO Ronald DeCurzio apologized for not including Danvers in conversations about the plant.
“I take great responsibility for not reaching out to Danvers,” DeCurzio said.
On June 28, MMWEC representatives reached out to Danvers officials, including Trask and Town Manager Steve Bartha.
According to Trask, the board hopes MMWEC will use the meeting as an opportunity to answer many of the outstanding questions about the plant.
“We want information and understanding of the project and it's parameters,” he said. “We want to understand what their safety protocols are, what their environmental protocols are and what their health protocols are so we can fully understand what a new peaker plant on the border to Danvers and on a Danvers waterway means and that it will be safe, and that they've planned accordingly.”
Trask added that he wants to build a relationship with MMWEC — an organization which Danvers is not a part of — so Danvers can continue to be informed and up-to-date on matters related to Project 2015A.
“We are a border community and should be notified about the plan and any potential changes to the plan,” Trask said.
According to Town Manager Steve Bartha, the board will not be recognizing a public comment period because the meeting is intended to give town officials an opportunity to learn about the project.
“We don't have a lot of standing,” Bartha said, explaining that because Danvers is not an MMWEC community and would not purchase energy from the proposed plant, the town doesn’t have a significant say in the decisions MMWEC makes. “But MMWEC has agreed to come and answer questions from the Board that are still outstanding.”
Trask said members of the public can email him questions at gtrask@danversma.gov. He said he will ask questions sent to him by the public that are “germane to the agenda of the meeting.”
