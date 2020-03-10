DANVERS – The proposed language regarding keeping animals in Danvers opens the possibility for allowing domesticated farm animals in virtually all residential districts, town officials said Tuesday night.
Town zoning currently only allows for animal husbandry in Residence II, according to Town Manager Steve Bartha.
“We’re trying to rectify some mistakes… and make it more realistic to what is happening today,” said Selectman Bill Clark, who referenced Danvers’ history as a farm town.
“I support 100 percent what you’re doing,” Clark told members of the Planning Department, following a brief presentation at the Board of Selectman meeting.
Selectman Gardner Trask asked if the proposed language – which would allow for farm animals in Residence I, Residence II and Residence III zoning districts – leaves out any residential areas in town.
Building Inspector Richard Maloney explained Danvers has an additional three specialty zones which are largely multi-family zones.
“We didn’t see a need to include them,” he said.
Aaron Henry, director of land use and community services, added Residence I, Residence II and Residence III make up about 85 percent of the residential areas in town.
Selectman Dan Bennett said the next step would be to draft a warrant article for May Town Meeting.
There, Town Meeting would have the ability to restrict the proposal but not expand upon it.
Tuesday’s discussion followed the Board of Health’s recent decision to adopt new health regulations to allow barnyard animals in town. Health officials voted 3-0 in favor of new regulations after a public hearing on Feb. 20 at the Danvers Senior Center.
The regulations – Minimum Standards for the Keeping of Animals on Residential Premises – are designed to regulate domesticated farm animals, such as goats, sheep, swine and poultry. They do not apply to household pets or research lab animals. The regulations require owners obtain a permit each year and write out a pest management plan to prevent the presence of rats and rodents.
Bartha said while the board has adopted the new regulations, they don’t take effect until they have been published.
The new health regulations, however, do not address where in Danvers animal husbandry is permitted, an issue that has become especially relevant to Danvers in recent years.
In 2017, a resident’s complaint to the town led to Maloney ruling that in keeping its two goats, Dean and Deluca, the Raesly family on Hobart Street was in violation of town zoning.
That’s because town zoning allows for animal husbandry in the Residence II zoning district, but not in Residence I, where Timothy and Brittany Dupont-Raesly live, or in Residence III.
The Raeslys appealed Maloney’s decision to the Zoning Board of Appeals, but his decision was upheld by the board. When the family appealed this decision last year to Land Court, the judge also ruled in favor of the town.
An appeal has since been filed in Land Court, according to Town Manager Steve Bartha.
The Raeslys appeared before selectmen in December, asking the town to change zoning rules to allow for animal husbandry in the zone they live.
Although the Raeslys said at the time they hoped to bring the issue to the February Special Town Meeting, officials asked instead that they allow for more time to study the issue and hold a public hearing before the Board of Health. At which point, they could consider crafting new zoning rules for animal husbandry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.