DANVERS — Robert Amerault has officially been named the town's fire chief.
Town Manager Steve Bartha announced Amerault's appointment on Monday. Amerault has been serving as acting fire chief since April, following the retirement of Chief Robert Pyburn.
Bartha also announced that Brian Barry has been named the town’s new deputy fire chief, effective Sept. 14.
“I’ve had the privilege of working closely with Bob and Brian for the past six years. Their dedication to this community is matched by few," Bartha said in the statement. "I’m excited to watch them build upon the solid foundation laid by those who came before them, and have every confidence in their ability to lead the department into the future."
According to the statement, the town held an assessment center over the summer in compliance with Civil Service hiring procedures to determine hiring lists for both positions. Bartha conducted follow-up interviews with candidates on Aug. 13.
Amerault, who joined the Danvers Fire Department in 1992, was promoted to lieutenant in 2008, to captain in 2013, and in 2016 to deputy chief, according to the statement.
The statement said Barry, currently a captain and the department’s training officer, joined the department in 1993. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2013 and captain in September 2016.
Amerault’s salary will be $140,000, and Barry’s salary will be $120,000, according to Assistant Town Manager Jen Breaker.
