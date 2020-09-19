DANVERS — Town officials on Friday called for an open dialogue between the community and officials regarding the controversy that erupted after the town manager asked the fire department to remove a “Thin Blue Line” flag from a town fire truck.
“It has been an emotional and educational few weeks for our community, as we’ve discussed the meaning and power of symbols, how best to make our first responders feel supported, and how best to make every member of the Danvers community feel included,” said the statement from Town Manager Steve Bartha, selectmen Chairman Daniel Bennett, fire Chief Robert Amerault and police Chief Patrick Ambrose. “The four of us found ourselves at the center of this discussion, even though the discussion itself is bigger than any of us, the symbol itself, or the Town of Danvers.”
Bartha said the goal of the statement was to reset the conversation surrounding the “Thin Blue Line” issue and start a respectful conversation about what it takes to make sure everyone in the community feels safe and welcome.
"This is a long-term opportunity and a chance to have conversations with everybody," he said. "Collectively, we hope this leads to a stronger community. That is a silver lining."
In the statement, the four public officials said, “it is clear that the broader debate over police reform, racial justice, and police brutality like we saw this summer in Minneapolis, has landed on our shores in Danvers, and that this debate has taken a toll on the morale and optimism of our public safety professionals. This makes us sad, and we need to address it. We need to listen to our first responders, understand their frustration, and find ways to reaffirm our support for them in ways that do not feel unwelcoming to our neighbors.”
Bartha explained this portion of the statement by adding that he understands some police officers might feel like “what is happening in the country, the discussion happening nationally, specifically calls for police reform across the country, feels like an attack on their profession. They’re experiencing that frustration, but one of the things that has become crystal clear in the past month is our community does support our police and fire.”
He added, “I think those relationships between the community and those departments are strong."
He also said another frustration for police and firefighters is the fact that the "Thin Blue Line" flag, a symbol they hold close, was “hijacked.”
“This controversy over the flag turned into a referendum of sorts concerning whether or not people support police and first responders in Danvers,” Bartha said, adding that he thinks that is simplifying a complicated situation.
“Much of the disagreement these past three weeks was concerning the meaning and power of a symbol: its historical meaning, its more recent use, its importance to the first responder community, and the painful connotations it creates for some members of the Danvers community,” the officials’ statement said. “The substance of the discussion, however, was rock-solid agreement on the respect and appreciation this community has for the hard work, sacrifice, and dedication of our first responders.
“At the Community Conversation, the Select Board members disagreed on the flag (symbol), but all five expressed their unequivocal support of our public safety personnel (substance). The same was true for the hundreds of residents who engaged with us in this process: half expressed support for their first responders and approval of the flag; the other half expressed support for their first responders and disapproval of the flag. The theme (support for public safety) was and is clear.”
The statement also said going forward, it is important that community members listen to one another.
The “negative reaction to this symbol” that some in the community experience “has almost everything to do with what is happening in our country and almost nothing to do with what is happening in our community,” the statement said.
The four officials added, “We need to partner with these residents to understand their experience in Danvers and see if we can make Danvers feel as welcoming to them as it feels to us.
“Because, ultimately, that is the point. We want Danvers to be a welcoming community. We want it to be a welcoming place for police officers and firefighters who work hard and deserve to feel supported, and we want it to be a welcoming place for long-time residents, new residents, young residents, old residents, LGBTQ residents, black residents, white residents, and every shade in between.
That is something we, and hopefully everyone, can agree on."
The officials also said they hope some of the residents who spoke out publicly for the first time as this issue unfolded choose to stay engaged, “whether that be volunteering, running for Town Meeting, or simply staying in touch with us."
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
