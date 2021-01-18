DANVERS — Patrick Ambrose, the former Danvers police chief who earlier this month celebrated his retirement after more than 35 years in the department, has died.
The Danvers police announced the news Saturday evening over social media, eight days after his formal retirement.
"The Danvers Police Department is heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of recently retired Chief Patrick Ambrose," the department posted on Facebook and Twitter. "Chief Ambrose served this department and the Town of Danvers for over 35 years. We celebrated his retirement last Friday. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Wendy, and children, Patrick, Brenna and Aidan."
Town Manager Steve Bartha said Saturday night that public safety personnel from Danvers police and other area departments lined up to show their support as Ambrose's family returned home from the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home.
"Our heart breaks for Wendy and the kids," Bartha said. "It is tragic for the community, and it is tragic for the department."
Bartha said the town will do what it can to support Ambrose's family.
"It was a shock to everybody," he said.
Bartha said Ambrose was at home about dinner time Saturday evening when he collapsed, due to what responders described as a "sudden medical emergency." He was taken by ambulance to Beverly hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Ambrose was seriously injured in an off-duty motorcycle accident on Saturday, Sept. 5, in Newbury. He was on Main Street in the town's Byfield section about 2:20 p.m. when a man driving a Honda CRV took a left turn in front of him. The man, who was turning into a senior housing complex, was later cited for failing to yield the right of way.
Ambrose's injuries were characterized, at the time, as serious but non-life-threatening, and he returned home, within several days, to continue his recovery.
The Danvers police announcement sparked an outpouring of support from residents, public safety, and officials from around the North Shore.
"The Salem Police mourns the passing of Chief Ambrose. Thoughts and Prayers to his family, the Danvers Community and the Danvers Police Department. We are here for you," wrote Salem police on Facebook.
"This is devastating news," wrote Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett on Twitter. "Pat was an outstanding public servant. On behalf of the entire staff at Essex DAs Office, I send my heartfelt condolences to Pat’s family, friends and everyone @DanversPolice."
Ambrose, 57, grew up in Danvers and first joined the Police Department in 1985 as a reserve officer. He became a full-time officer two years later. After longtime Chief Neil Ouellette retired in May 2015, Ambrose served as acting chief for several months until he was officially appointed to lead the department in March 2016.
Ambrose retired on Jan. 8. On his final day, the department surprised him with a celebratory parade in his honor.
In an interview before his retirement, Ambrose said he would miss the camaraderie he shared with the members of the Danvers police.
“I'm going to miss that connection. I can think of a million and one funny stories,” Ambrose said. “Working with the guys, laughing and joking with the other officers, that is probably my number one.”
Staff Writer Erin Nolan contributed to this report.
