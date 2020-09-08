Danvers police chief hurt in motorcycle crash

DANVERS — Danvers police Chief Patrick Ambrose is recovering at home from injuries he received in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Newbury, officials said Monday.
The crash occurred on Main Street near Quaker Hill Court, in the town's Byfield section, Newbury police said.
James Kurtz, 71, of Ipswich, driving a Honda CRV, took a left turn in front of Ambrose, who was on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, leading to the crash, Newbury police said. Kurtz was issued a ticket citing him for failing to yield the right of way to Ambrose.
Chief Michael Reilly said Kurtz was turning into a senior housing complex on Quaker Hill. The crash occurred at 2:18 p.m.
Police said Ambrose, 57, of Danvers, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Danvers Town Manager Steve Bartha said Ambrose was off duty at the time of the crash. Capt. James Lovell has been appointed as acting chief while Ambrose recovers.
Ambrose has been chief of the department for the past 4 1/2 years. He joined the department full time in 1987.
