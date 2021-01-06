Danvers police chief to retire

DANVERS — Police Chief Patrick Ambrose said he will miss the camaraderie he shares with all the men and women of Danvers finest once he retires from the Police Department after more than 35 years on the force.
“I'm going to miss that connection. I can think of a million and one funny stories,” Ambrose, 57, said while trying to recall his favorite memories with the DPD. “Working with the guys, laughing and joking with the other officers, that is probably my number one.”
Ambrose said his last day as chief will be Friday, Jan. 8. Captain Phil Tansey will serve as acting chief until the town selects a permanent replacement for Ambrose, said Town Manager Steve Bartha.
Ambrose said he is extremely proud of his tenure with the Danvers police, but he looks forward to spending more time with his family.
“It's been a wonderful experience and I enjoyed it every step of the way,” he said. “It was just the right time for me and my family. It wasn't something that just suddenly happened. I've been contemplating it for a while now, and the timing worked out right for me, so I decided to make it official.”
Ambrose grew up in Danvers and first joined the Police Department in 1985 as a reserve officer. He became a full-time officer two years later.
“I was brought into this culture, because many years ago my father was on the same force,” he said, adding that even after his retirement later this week, the family name will still bear a Danvers badge — Ambrose's son, 27-year-old Patrick Ambrose Jr., is a patrolman on the force.
Over the years, Ambrose rose through the ranks. After longtime Chief Neil Ouellette retired in May 2015, Ambrose served as acting chief for several months until he was officially appointed to lead the department in March 2016.
“He was actually one of my first appointments,” Bartha said. “He has done a really good job and I am going to miss him.”
Ambrose said the department faced many obstacles over the years, but the most difficult challenge he and the department dealt with was the investigation into the 2013 murder, rape and robbery of 24-year-old Colleen Ritzer, a Danvers High School math teacher. Ritzer was killed by one of her students, a freshman named Phillip Chism, in a school bathroom.
“That is one of the things that's really stuck with me, and you can't really put that out of your mind,” said Ambrose, who oversaw the investigation. “The effort that was put forth by everyone here working on that investigation was just amazing. That was a very hard time for people working the investigation, the school folks, the town as a whole, and obviously the Ritzer family. That was one of the most difficult things I've gone through.”
Chism was found guilty for several crimes related to the murder in 2015, and he was sentenced to life in prison in 2016 with the possibility of parole.
Bartha said that during the initial shock of the crime and the subsequent investigation, Ambrose was “a steadying presence.”
“He is a steady, reliable presence,” Bartha said. “He cares deeply about the Danvers Police Department, and about the community. I think his legacy, in many ways, is his honest, steady, straightforward and sincere approach. That approach has permeated his leadership team over there.”
During his tenure, Ambrose said he’s witnessed many tragic occurrences, dealt with countless strange scenarios and overcome numerous challenges. Mostly, though, he looks back and is proud of the accomplishments that he and his fellow officers have achieved.
That includes, he said, building a new dispatch center, expanding the crisis intervention training program, improving community outreach and having a hand in many of the hiring and promotion processes.
“Most of the officers that have been promoted, I had a hand in promoting and there is a whole host of new officers that I played a role in bringing them on board,” he said. “I am very proud of that fact and I know the department is in good hands going forward.”
Bartha said it's likely the new chief will either be Tansey or Capt. James Lovell, who served as acting chief in the fall after Ambrose was injured in a motorcycle accident.
“Both of them are capable and are up to task,” Bartha said, adding that some lieutenants may also apply for the position, but the new chief will definitely be an internal hire. Bartha had proposed removing the chief's job from Civil Service in 2015, but that effort was rejected by Town Meeting.
Ambrose also said both Tansey and Lovell are qualified for the job.
“I have my utmost confidence in them,” he said. “I know they would both be exceptional candidates to replace me as I leave. That is the least of my worries. I couldn't be happier.”
