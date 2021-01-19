DANVERS — The town's Human Rights and Inclusion Committee marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday with a moving online testament to the life and ideals of the nation's most pre-eminent civil rights leader.
Opening the ceremony was Dr. Charles F. Desmond, past chair of the Massachusetts Board of Higher Education and former higher education adviser to Gov. Deval Patrick.
He spoke to the online assembly about the responsibility of the education system to uphold and sustain — especially in these trying times — the legacy of freedom to which King dedicated his life.
Dr. Dutrochet Djoko, chairman of the Human Rights and Inclusion Committee, reflected on King's remarks that in this time of uncertainty, the nation's education institutions "must be committed to the pursuit of truth."
The pandemic, he said, is a clear reminder that we are all in this together or, as King said, "we must learn to live together as brothers or we will perish together as fools."
Djoko said the recent attacks on the Capitol serve as a reminder of the fragility of the nation's institutions. Only by becoming a brotherhood rather than a neighborhood, he said, can people hope for them to survive.
After a brief reflection by Town Manager Steve Bartha, who reminded the audience that "Life's most persistent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'" and a talk by Select Board Chairman Dan Bennett, members of the fifth-grade Student Council shared their responses to King's "I Have a Dream" speech.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lisa Dana led into the next section of the celebration with a brief talk on faith, recalling King's admonition that "Faith is taking the first step even when you can't see the staircase."
Danvers state Rep. Sally Kerans hinted at what the nation now faces after the recent riot at the Capitol urged on by the president of the United States. "There is so much to be done to repair our democracy," she said, and only by following Dr. King's words that "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can drive out darkness," and "Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that."
For state Sen. Joan Lovely, King's words about a "Beloved Community" in which all races could live together without fear, hunger or prejudice seemed a difficult goal to seek.
But in the pandemic, she said, there's been a glimpse of the Beloved Community as people and groups across the area, state and the nation have stepped up to help one another.
That was followed by a talk by Dr. Keith Motley, the Human Rights and Inclusion Committee's 2021 recipient of their Drum Major for Justice award.
"I am proud to learn," said Motley, who was the eighth chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Boston, "that you here in Danvers have understood Dr. King when he stated, '(It is) a time to break the silence,' time for a town such as this to undergo a radical revolution of values."
"You chose not to sit back in apathy and watch the ravages of racism and materialism and other isms. You decided to work hard and to do something about it."
"Dr. King said, 'Let no man pull you so low as to hate him.' He also said, 'I decided to stick with love — Hate is too great a burden to bear.' But then there comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe nor politic nor popular. But he also said you must take it because conscience tells you to do it...
"But, in the end he said, we will be remembered not by the words of our enemies, but by the silence of our friends, and you here in Danvers have not been silent."