DANVERS — Starting Wednesday, Sept. 9, the Registry of Motor Vehicles will offer special hours for elderly customers who need to renew their driver's licenses in person.
The new designated hours will be by appointment only on Wednesdays through September for customers 75 years of age or older. The time slots are reserved for those whose licenses or ID cards expire in September, or whose IDs expired in March, April and May but were extended until September due to the pandemic.
The Danvers Registry, at 8 Newbury St. in the Danvers Crossing Shopping Center, is one of five registry offices offering special hours. The other service centers are in Leominster, New Bedford, South Yarmouth and Watertown.
To reserve a spot, visit Mass.Gov/RMV and click the link to make a reservation under the RMV's response to COVID-19. Select the Seniors License Renewal option on the Make/Cancel a Reservation transaction. For help making a reservation, email MassDOTRMVSeniors@dot.state.ma.us or call 857-368-8005.
AAA members can also renew their licenses at a AAA location. To schedule a visit, go to aaa.com/appointments.