DANVERS — Sandy Beach on River Street has closed for a second time early in the summer due to elevated bacteria counts, Public Health Director Mark Carleo said.
After a sample was taken on July 1 with elevated levels of bacteria, the beach was closed over the July 4 holiday weekend, Carleo said. After another sample taken this week, the beach was closed on Thursday.
Carleo said the town typically sees beach closures later in the summer.
He blamed the relatively dry weather with rainfall coming all at once, which washes debris into the Porter River. The bacteria most likely comes from dog waste with people failing to pick up after their pets, he said.
It also happened to be raining both times when the town was taking the samples, and that's when bacteria counts tend to be elevated.
Carleo said he expected Sandy Beach to be closed for about a week. The water will be tested next Wednesday to determine whether it can reopen.
— Ethan Forman