DANVERS — The School Committee voted 3-2 Thursday night for a hybrid schedule of in-person and remote instruction starting on Sept. 16, after a nearly 3 1/2-hour discussion.
"We find ourselves here tonight to talk about a unique and unprecedented situation," said School Committee Chairperson David Thomson, summing things up before the discussion. "No matter what decisions are made, there will be people that are unhappy. In my eight and a half years on this committee, I, and I'm sure my colleagues, have received more emails about this topic than any other."
Members drilled down with town public works and health officials on topics ranging from air filters, disinfecting techniques, the possible testing of students and staff, the cleaning of buses, child care options, contact tracing and instructional methods of remote learning.
Districts have until Aug. 14 to get final plans to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and to have them posted on the school district's website, Superintendent Lisa Dana said.
Before Thursday's remote meeting, the district had been leaning toward a hybrid model plan to ease students back to schools that have been shuttered since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hybrid model would have two days of in-person learning and three days of going to school remotely.
The student body would be split in two cohorts. Cohort A would be in school on Mondays and Tuesdays, and then go remotely Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Cohort B would attend remotely for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and be in school on Thursday and Friday.
Wednesday would be used for small-group instruction and checking in online with students. Teachers would also check in on students on all remote days, which would follow the school schedule with lessons using videos produced by Danvers teachers and other instructional lessons.
After the lengthy discussion, committee member Eric Crane motioned for the schools to open on Sept. 16 using a remote-only model for six weeks, and then the school board would meet in October to see if they could move to a hybrid model in November.
School Committee member Arthur Skarmeas seconded the motion for discussion's sake.
"I was struck by the recognition that we have a difficult task ahead of us," Crane said of those who reached out to him, conflicted by wanting students to go back, but also worried about how the hybrid model might work. Residents also relayed concern about the safety of students, staff, parents and grandparents who take care of students during the day.
"Making this decision is not easy," Crane said.
He added his motion was not a reflection of the work done by the administration. He noted that COVID-19 cases are creeping up in the state.
"The air is not favorable to where this virus is going," Crane said.
Committee member Mary Beth Verry said the issue has consumed her for the past two weeks and she has gone back and forth on the issue.
"Unfortunately. I feel hybrid is the way we should at least try to go back to school," Verry said. "These kids have been in quarantine since March. It has definitely done some mental things to a lot of children not being able to see some friends, I totally understand that, even in my household, it's been challenging."
The remote learning was not great in the spring, Verry said, though it should improve, but she would at least like students to go back to make connections with teachers in case they have to switch to remote learning if the pandemic worsens.
Skarmeas cited a list of statistics about COVID-19 that showed a low rate of positivity in Danvers and the state, and that children rarely get sick.
"If we don't go back now, I don't know when we will go back," Skarmeas said.
Thomson suggested the administration send out a survey to families on whether they favor a hybrid model or fully remote. He liked Crane's motion because it gave teachers time to focus their lessons and parents time to arrange child care. But he favored any remote learning solution being taught from the classroom, not from teachers' homes.
In the end, the School Committee rejected Crane's motion, with Verry, committee member Jeff Kay, Skarmeas and Thomson voting no. Thomson did so because Crane's motion lacked the remote learning piece being taught only from school.
Skarmeas motioned for the hybrid model, with school starting on Sept. 16, and that passed 3-2, with Crane and Thomson dissenting.
Dana said they were looking at the safe return for as many students as possible while balancing COVID-19 health and safety risks.
Like other districts, they were looking at mandatory face coverings to reduce the spread of the virus; keeping students and teachers six feet apart; prioritizing hand washing and hand sanitizing; and having people stay home when sick.
Danvers, like other districts, has been working on a plan that has three parts: one for in-person learning, hybrid learning and remote learning.
Families can also chose to have their children go fully remote if they want.
