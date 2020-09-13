DANVERS — The next shipment of Chromebook laptops is due to arrive in the Danvers school district sometime next month, according to Superintendent Lisa Dana.
The school has about 3,000 laptops ready to distribute to the roughly 3,500 students in the district, Dana said, and 1,000 more are set to arrive in October.
Dana said Chromebook shipments are delayed across the country.
“We have an order of Chromebooks we are waiting for, and that is delayed at the moment, but they are coming,” she said.
She added that the district is making every effort to get students the tools and equipment they need for school on time, and that the district is moving toward getting a laptop in every student’s hands. This year, Dana said she is confident that the district can get a Chromebook to every student in first through eighth grade.
While the district waits for the new shipment of laptops to arrive, Dana said students who have reliable access to a computer at home are encouraged to use those personal computers. She added that the district conducted a series of surveys to determine how many students are in need of a laptop.
According to Dana, the district also sent out a series of emails and other communications to parents about Chromebook distribution and who is eligible for a Chromebook.
Some parents have expressed concerns on Facebook about the calls for some students to use their own laptop.
“We were left to our own devices to find something,” said Brian Mahoney, the parent of a junior at Danvers High School. “For me, from a financial standpoint I can handle it, but not everyone has the financial standing I have to go out and purchase a device. We’re relying on something we don't have enough of, which is really insane. I can imagine they could have come up with something. We knew this was a possibility back in March.”
He added, “The fact that there was really so much time to prepare and meetings and all this only to determine that within the month that school starts you're determining we don't have enough equipment. It floors me.”
Mahoney said his son was provided with a Chromebook last year, and only found out that he would not be receiving one less than two weeks before the first day of school.
“We went to procure the Chromebook and found out there was no Chromebook,” he said.
Cheryl Giangregori, who has two children at Danvers Public Schools, said she is confident both of her children will have laptops before school starts this week.
Giangregori’s son, a fifth-grader at Great Oak Elementary School, was able to get a Chromebook on Sept. 9, she said.
“We received a survey and filled it out saying that, even though we have one computer at home, it is our house computer,” she said. “I marked off that we needed it, and they said we could come pick it up. It was really organized.”
Giangregori’s other son, a student at Danvers High, hasn’t received a Chromebook yet, but Giangregori said she isn’t worried.
“I’m pretty optimistic,” she said. “I think [the district is] great, and they are up against a really hard school year.”
Dana, Mahoney, and Giangregori did all agree on one thing: having reliable access to a laptop is absolutely necessary for students during remote and hybrid learning.
“Even before this was all remote learning, it was 100% essential,” Mahoney said. “You can not complete the course work without access to a Chromebook or a device to get online.”
Giangregori said, “They definitely need one. There's no other way around it in my personal opinion.”
Dana said the district was incorporating the Chromebooks into classroom instruction long before the pandemic. She also said that she understands some parents’ frustrations surrounding Chromebooks — she herself is often wishing she had access to information sooner — but the district is still “learning how to live in a world with COVID.”
She said she encourages parents with questions to continue to reach out to district administration and the technology department. Dana added that the district website also has an FAQ page with helpful information.
“Yes, they can go on social media, but really if they have a question, it's OK to pick up the phone and email us ‘How is this working?’ We can bring that person through the process and answer questions for them.”
Dana also said the principals of each school in the district have been sending out regular emails with updated information.
