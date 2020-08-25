DANVERS — The Danvers Public Schools plan to hire an outside investigator to look into allegations of racist, sexist and homophobic social media posts and other actions by students at Danvers High School.
Superintendent Lisa Dana told the School Committee Monday night that the investigator will look at "behaviors that rise to the legal definition of harassment."
"Students have come forward and said that's not the Danvers High School they want to be part of and they want to make change," Dana told the School Committee.
The announcement of an outside investigator comes after Dana sent an email to the school community on Aug. 10 disclosing that police and school officials had investigated complaints of social media posts by students and had "imposed consequences."
Dana did not disclose details about the nature of the complaints or who was involved, citing privacy laws. But at Monday's meeting, she said the allegations not only involved social media posts but "pieces with — and again all of this is out on social media so I feel like the things I'm saying at the moment — hockey, investigations there."
An online petition on change.org called "Investigate Danvers High School" said there have been "multiple issues and accusations" involving "racism, sexism, homophobia, mental health, and predatory behavior" at the school.
School Committee member Eric Crane said during the meeting that the event that "brought this to everyone's attention" was a senior parade in June, when students in a vehicle unfurled a banner in favor of a "particular political candidate." Crane did not say which candidate.
"It ended up angering parents and some of the students," Crane said. "It seemed to cause more students to come forward about the atmosphere at the high school and things that had gone on. Maybe things were simmering. The bottle was loosened a bit."
Crane said police and the district attorney's office determined that none of the behaviors warranted criminal charges. Crane acknowledged that it's difficult for the community to know what exactly happened due to privacy rules.
"The students that brought this forward need to know we understand the reason for the upset," he said. "It was dealt with in the best way possible. There were ramifications. The issue was not ignored."
School Committee Chairperson David Thomson said the district will also hire an organization to do a "cultural audit" of the schools.
"It's incumbent upon us to take this extremely seriously," committee member Jeffrey Kay said. "It is our responsibility to protect students, teachers, staff, everyone in the community who does not have a voice and feels they cannot speak."
Dana and Thomson encouraged people with information to speak with the police chief or the superintendent. School Committee member Arthur Skarmeas said people who have complaints should be more open to speak with an outside investigator.
"I don't know what's true or what's not true about certain allegations that have been made, but there are things that people have said that we have to be concerned about," Skarmeas said. "If one person is not treated appropriately in our school system we need to deal with it."
Crane called the allegations "about as serious a problem that we're ever going to face on the School Committee."
"It's OK if we find out that we can do better," he said. "Whatever we find, it's a positive because it's going to make us better."
