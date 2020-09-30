[Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the name of the Board to Selectmen to Select Board. The board officially adopted the name change Sept. 15.]
The Danvers Select Board held a special meeting on Tuesday night in order to address an allegation the board violated Open Meeting Law.
During the meeting, Chairman Daniel Bennett said the town’s attorney, Dave Deluca, reviewed the complaint and determined there was no violation of the Open Meeting Law.
Former board member Keith Lucy submitted the complaint of Open Meeting Law violations on Sept. 16.
Select Board member David Mills was at the center of the complaint which stated that Mills violated the law by sending an email individually to each of the other board members stating they should all “stick together.”
The email was sent on Aug. 26, two days after Town Manager Steve Bartha made the decision to order the removal of “Thin Blue Line” flags from town fire trucks. After the decision, Bartha was inundated with correspondence from locals who disagreed with the removal of the flags. Some people made threats against Bartha and his family.
“I called Steve Bartha this morning to tell him that I believe he is doing a great job for the town, and that I support him every day. I believe that he is helped when he receives moral support from his board members,” Mills said in the Aug. 26 email to each of the board members. “I suspect that this current flag issue is really eating at him. It is certainly unsettling to me. So let’s all stick together. It’s a great town, we will come through it, and I especially think our chairperson for investing so much time and attention. Thank you, Dan.”
A week later, on Sept. 2, the board voted during a “community conversation” 4-1 to affirm the authority of the town manager to order the removal of the flags.
Lucy said in his complaint he believes the vote was the board “sticking together,” as the email from Mills asked them to. This, Lucy said, would mean that Mills was expressing an opinion on official board matters.
But in Deluca’s response to Lucy’s complaint, he said Mills was simply showing support for the town manager after he received numerous threats and the email was referencing a different matter than the vote taken during the "community conversation."
Further, Deluca said there was no board meeting scheduled to discuss the issue at the time of the email. The “community conversation” was not scheduled for Sept. 2 until Aug. 27.
Deluca said, “At the time of the communication, Judge Mills’ only concern was the well-being of the TM, not to affect any potential or unknown future vote of the DSB. The communication at the time it was made neither requested a reply nor urged any other municipal action.”
Lucy also said in his complaint that Mills and Select Board member William Clark were inappropriately using their personal email addresses to conduct town business rather than their town-issued email addresses.
Bennett said during the meeting that this issue was resolved, and that the board has been in the process of transitioning to their town email addresses for the past few months.
Bennett also noted during the meeting that three out of the five board members have completed Open Meeting Law refresher courses offered by the Attorney General’s office, and the remaining two board members plan to sign up for a similar course offering in the near future.
In Lucy’s complaint, he requested documentation that all members of the board receive training on the "proper use of email with regards to deliberations by the board within three months of the violation.”
At the end of the meeting, the board voted 5-0 to submit Deluca's response to the Attorney General as required by the law.
Lucy said after the meeting that even though he didn’t completely agree with Deluca’s response, he understood Deluca’s reasoning for why the email was not a violation of Open Meeting Law.
Lucy said he believes "the matter of supporting the town manager is sort of always on the agenda in my eyes, but it's a fine line."
He added, "Did (Mills) propose a course of action for the rest of the board? Clearly he did."
Lucy also said he believes an additional Open Meeting Law violation was made during Tuesday's meeting when the board voted simultaneously to submit Deluca's response to the Attorney General rather than vote one at a time. Lucy said he wants to give Bennett the opportunity to redo the vote during the Oct. 6 meeting before filing another complaint.