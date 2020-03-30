Danvers selectmen vote to delay town meeting, election

DANVERS — The COVID-19 crisis in the commonwealth had the Danvers Board of Selectmen meeting remotely via video conference Monday to delay the date for the Town Election and the Annual Town Meeting for about a month.
The board has been advised by the state to suspend public gatherings, said Dan Bennett, the chair of the Board of Selectmen, reading out a statement as to why the meeting was held via a video conference app, with members in other locations.
An executive order by Gov. Charlie Baker on March 12 suspended certain provisions of Open Meeting Law that required meetings be held in physically accessible public location, Bennett said.
The state has encouraged boards to meet remotely, Bennett said. While the board provided an email address for comments, PublicComments@DanversMA.gov, the board did not hold a public hearing, so it did not take comments from viewers, with the meeting streamed by Danvers Community Access Television.
The board unanimously voted to delay Town Election from May 5 to June 2 and postpone Town Meeting from May 18 to June 15.
Town Manager Steve Bartha said his recommendation, and that of Town Clerk Joseph Collins, was to delay both events amid the public health crisis. Danvers High will be available at the recommended date for the election. A state Senate bill passed last week gives towns the ability to delay elections and town meetings.
"No questions, it seems like good, careful planning," said Selectman David Mills.
Bartha noted that one section in the emergency legislation passed last Monday spelled out that any terms of town officers that are expiring would be filled until the next election, meaning Selectman Diane Langlais, who is not seeking reelection, would remain on the board until then.
The shutdown also has implications for the town's fiscal 2021 budget, as it was being crafted as the town shut down.
However, the Danvers Town Manager Act requires selectmen forward the budget and its recommendations to the Finance Committee on or before April 1. An all-day budget hearing on March 14 during which selectmen were to vote on the budget and make recommendations was never held.
Bartha said the preliminary budget also based on assumptions that "likely no longer apply," such as meals and hotel room taxes and other sources of revenue that have been cut off due to many businesses being shut.
Bartha said none of the bills pending in the legislature regarding the COVID-19 crisis "would alleviate the town from the April 1st deadline." That means the budget is due to the Finance Committee on Wednesday.
The town manager said he spoke with Town Counsel David DeLuca, and he said it's possible that between the governor's emergency declaration on March 10 and the town's emergency declaration on March 18, the town could ignore that deadline.
However, Bartha recommended selectmen vote to move the preliminary budget to the Finance Committee subject to change in the coming weeks as the fiscal impacts of COVID-19 on town finances are more fully understood.
The board took "no action" on extending the deadline for applications for property tax exemptions and deferrals, but it's likely these will be extended with the passage of some new emergency legislation.
Bartha explained that was because legislation passed in the state Senate on Monday contain provisions that authorize a town manager to implement this relief, not boards of selectmen.
Locally, the town provides a tax credit for certain seniors, an income-based exemption of up to $420, Bartha said.
There are also tax exemptions for veterans and their spouses and those who are legally blind. There is another mechanism for certain seniors who are 65 and older with an income threshold of $40,000 to defer a portion or all of their taxes to the next fiscal year.
The town has applicants for these exemptions every year, and the legislation would allow the town to move its deadline from April 1 to June 1. About 90% of the applications for these programs already have been received, but Bartha said there may be some folks who were unable to file them before Town Hall was closed earlier this month.
The board also took "no action" on waiving interest and fees on late payments on property taxes, excise taxes, betterment assessments and water and sewer bills.
However, residents should get relief, as Bartha said the Senate bill gives him the authority to delay any tax penalties or interest for tax bills that are due after March 10 up until June 30. Bartha said he plans to do this.
Bartha said the May 1 due date for property tax bills is not going to change, just the delay of penalties and interest.
