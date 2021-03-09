DANVERS— Students will soon have the option to be back in the classroom full time.
The School Committee on Monday voted unanimously in favor of a plan put forward by Superintendent Lisa Dana that will eliminate the district's current hybrid learning model and bring students in kindergarten through fifth grade back to school full-time beginning March 29.
Students in grades six through 12 will return to the classroom full time on April 5, according to the plan.
Students will still have the option to remain in a fully remote learning model, Dana said during the meeting.
“Our goal is to have kids back in school,” committee Chairman Dave Thomson said prior to the meeting. “Because that is where they get the best education, and it helps tremendously from the social, emotional and mental health standpoints as well.”
Before discussing the plan, Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Personnel Keith Taverna presented COVID-19 trends in the community. He said there is no evidence of school-based spread of the virus over the past several weeks. According to Taverna, cases in the community have been steadily dropping— the week of Feb. 11 there were 82 new cases of the coronavirus in Danvers, and by the week of March 4, new cases dropped by nearly half to 45.
Thomson said the decreasing positivity rate is one of the many reasons which prompted the School Committee to take the vote.
“This is the direction we have been hoping to move towards all school year, and now as the numbers for the virus are decreasing and vaccinations are increasing, compiled with the mandate from the state that students need to be back full time, that all played a part,” he said, referencing a Feb. 23 announcement by the state's education commissioner that elementary school students be back in the classroom by April 5.
Thomson also emphasized that despite the town's falling case rate, it is still important for a fully remote option to be available to families.
“I think it's really important because even though some are comfortable moving back to a sense of normalcy, even with COVID-related mitigation strategies, some aren't comfortable yet,” he said.
During the meeting, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Mary Wermers explained that the district will send a commitment form to parents on March 9 asking which learning model, fully remote or in-person, parents would like their child to be enrolled in. The form will be due back to the district at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, she said.
“This will be the last opportunity for families to change learning models for the remainder of the school year because we will only have about eight weeks left by the time we make that shift,” Wermer said.
While enthusiastic about bringing students back to the classroom full time, committee members made clear they do not want to see fully-remote students neglected once the hybrid model is eliminated.
“We need to make sure the remote families are taken care of as well as we can,” said committee member Arthur Skarmeas, adding that he wants to make sure students learning online will have the same level of education as students coming into the classroom. “I want that to be a focus. I want to make sure we don't lose track of that as we put this all together.”
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
