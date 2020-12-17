PEABODY — Danvers students and their parents had less than 36 hours notice before the district returned to a fully-remote schedule.
“I was shocked,” Katelyn Monaghan, a parent of three, said about how little notice the district gave parents. “There was so little notice, and for non-emergency reasons. There was no school spread, no imminent danger having kids in the school.”
Other parents took to social media to express their shock over the decision, and many parents said they were put in an uncomfortable position by transitioning to a fully-remote schedule so quickly.
During a Dec.14 meeting, the school committee unanimously voted to transition to a short-term, fully-remote schedule beginning on Dec. 16. Students will return to the hybrid model beginning on Jan. 11.
“We saw many places have an uptick in cases after Thanksgiving,” said Committee Member Eric Crane during the meeting. “Now we have two of the more social holidays there could possibly be with Christmas and New Years.”
Crane said by waiting until Jan. 11 to bring students back to the classroom, the district is allowing students and teachers to have more time to make sure they did not contract COVID-19 during the holiday season.
“I am not going to convince people not to socialize,” he said. “People are social creatures. They miss their family, and they miss their friends. I get that and there is a lot of COVID fatigue.”
Students were initially supposed to come back to school on Jan. 4, but Crane pointed out that by giving almost two extra weeks, there is almost a “full quarantine period so people who feel sick can get tested.”
Committee Member Mary Beth Verry said it “gives extra opportunities for families to be safe and for all of us to be safe.”
During the meeting, Superintendent Lisa Dana said remote classes will work similarly to the hybrid model. Students will follow their schedule of receiving live instruction on days they were originally scheduled for in-person classes, and they will receive assignments in Google Classroom on days originally scheduled to be remote, she said.
Monaghan said that while she doesn’t necessarily disagree with the decision to go remote for the weeks surrounding the holidays, she said she wished the district gave her and other parents to prepare their homes and children for the drastic schedule change.
“The fact that there is no parent representation when making these decisions is scary,” she said, explaining that she has found reaching out to both the school committee and the administration to be unhelpful.
“Any response we are getting is this canned, cut-and-paste response they are giving to everybody,” she said.
Carla Renwand, who has two children in the Danvers Public Schools, said she was livid when she heard about Monday’s decision.
“I think they definitely could have done it differently. I get that all the parents are upset,” she said, “but I don’t think they are taking into consideration the younger kids.
Renwand’s youngest child is three years old and has special needs, and she said she worries that a return to remote learning will cause her son to regress.
“My high school senior is developed,” she said. “My three-year-old may not regress, but I don’t know and that’s not a chance I’m willing to take.”
The committee also voted to allow winter sports to begin practicing on Jan. 6.
