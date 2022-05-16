DANVERS — The Town tabled a controversial issue and shot down a proposed procedure for recalling elected town officials during Danvers' Annual Town Meeting Monday night.
The town's Finance committee gathered with 128 Town Meeting members inside Danvers High School's auditorium for a quick and mostly mild Town Meeting where all 46 proposed articles were approved.
Members passed an amendment to indefinitely postpone a vote on Article 5, a drafted home rule petition that would cap the number of Danvers students who attend Essex Tech to 40 freshman per year.
Selectman Gardner Trask III proposed the amendment during the article's discussion.
“This amendment's postponement will allow for the opportunity for more firm, continued and renewed work with Essex Tech's administration, as well as potential for public workshops or other focused communications to answer questions outside of social media or less-inclusive email chains,” Trask said.
Currently, 231 students from Danvers attend Essex Tech, compared to 150 students in 2020, according to the Town Meeting warrant.
Sending a Danvers student to Essex Tech costs the town $7,500 more per student than it would pay to educate them in Danvers Public Schools, according to the Town Meeting warrant.
However, Essex Tech Superintendent Heidi Riccio argued in an April 25 letter to Town Meeting members that this number is incorrect, and that Danvers' stated cost to educate a student in Danvers Public Schools is higher than it would be to send them to Essex Tech.
Trask said the emotion wrapped in the discussion around this article “has been compounded by misleading information and inaccurate figures being disseminated by Essex Tech's superintendent to the Town Meeting members that, despite correction at (finance committee) by the Essex Tech business manager, continue to became communicated.”
Danvers Town Manager Steve Bartha said the move to postpone article five “made sense,” seeing that the town's attempts to discuss enrollment with Essex Tech's leadership have so far been unsuccessful.
“What this vote tonight gives us is the backing of Town Meeting to try to engage them in serious conversation about what a compromise looks like that will maintain what really is sort of an unmatched investment by the Town of Danvers in that school, but also recognizing that we serve 20,000 people and have to provide services to them as well,” Bartha said.
Town Meeting also voted to follow the Select Board's recommendation to take no action on Article 38, a proposed citizens' petition that would allow Danvers officials in town-wide elected positions to be removed from office through a recall election if they have more than six months left in their terms.
The author of the petition was not a Town Meeting member and was unable to attend Monday night's meeting due to a personal matter, Town Moderator Patricia Fraizer said.
Currently, there is no recall procedure included in the town's charter.
“[The Select Board] recommended no action, but I actually implore this,” said Michael Trainor, a Town Meeting member who lives at 45 Massachusetts Ave.
Despite the vote to take no action on the proposed recall petition, Fraizer said another petition using the same or similar wording can still be submitted for vote in the future.
Town Meeting voted to spend $150,000 that was earmarked for a town-wide strategic plan, which would help the town determine its priorities for the next decade, and passed articles that would repair and improve Danvers' roads, schools, parks and public buildings.
Most of the meeting's 46 articles passed with little or no discussion.
“It's maybe the fastest Town Meeting I've ever been part of,” Bartha said after the meeting adjourned around 9:15 p.m. “Usually we're in this auditorium until 11.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.