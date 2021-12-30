DANVERS — In Lisa Dana’s absence, the school district is being led by two instead of one.
The School Committee unanimously appointed assistant superintendents Keith Taverna and Mary Wermers as acting co-superintendents after an hour-long closed-door meeting discussing their negotiation strategy with the two. The appointment is currently for six weeks.
The two will fill in for Dana, who has taken a medical leave for an undetermined period of time, officials announced this week. The leadership shift comes as a wave of recent events and allegations of racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic activity within the schools rattled the community. The controversy didn’t come to light publicly until a student came forward to disclose problems in the hockey program.
Assistant superintendent duties are currently split between Taverna and Wermers, with Taverna in charge of finance and personnel and Wermers presiding over teaching and learning.
Several things remained unclear Thursday night. The district will boost how much they’re paying Taverna and Wermers, as “you have two people doing the job of three people essentially. It’s appropriate,” said committee Chairperson Eric Crane. But how much of a bump they’re getting hasn’t yet been negotiated, according to Crane.
Though they have a six-week terms, also unknown is how long the twin appointments will actually last.
“At this point, we don’t know when Dr. Dana might return,” Crane said. “We’re sort of reviewing this every six weeks in order to consider where we go next. If possible, this would be a six-week appointment only. It’s possible things could change. We don’t know.”
There was no discussion of substance during the body’s main meeting, which lasted less than five minutes. The in-person meeting, done with just hours left in the year, was also not attended by anyone in the public outside of news media, though the in-person proceedings were streamed online.
Crane opened by saying Dana had begun her medical leave, and that he wouldn’t comment further on that topic, “other than to say I believe we all wish Lisa well.”
“During this time, Mary and Keith will work together. They’ll jointly make any decisions that need to be made. We’re fortunate to have a situation where our assistant superintendents really cover very different areas,” Crane said. “We have complete confidence in you. We appreciate your willingness to step up and help this district through this next temporary period.”
Following up, committee member Arthur Skarmeas added that it’s “obviously a difficult time for this district, and we really need a steady hand that can keep us moving forward for the next several weeks.”
The two thanked the board for their support.
“We look forward to working together,” said Taverna, “and working with our administrative team to keep the district moving forward in supporting students and staff on a daily basis.”
