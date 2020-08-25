DANVERS — About 80 teachers and supporters rallied outside the Holten Richmond Middle School Monday night to send the message that they will not return to schools until they are convinced it is safe to do so.
Holding signs that read "Only When It's Safe" and "Proper Ventilation," the teachers lined up outside the school in advance of a School Committee meeting that was held inside the building.
It was the first in-person meeting of the School Committee during the pandemic, but members of the public, including teachers, were not allowed to attend. School Committee Chairperson David Thomson said the meeting was limited to committee members and school administrators in order to adhere to social-distancing rules. The meeting was aired live on YouTube by Danvers Community Access Television.
Kathleen Murphy, the president of the Danvers Teachers Association and a social studies teacher at Danvers High, said teachers are especially concerned about ventilation in the schools, particularly at the older elementary school buildings.
Murphy said teachers want the air quality to be tested in all schools, new filters installed, and air purification systems to be used in windowless classrooms.
"We're here to say we want to get back in the buildings but not until it's safe," Murphy said.
Murphy said teachers are concerned about having enough masks of the proper quality. They also want to see a protocol that governs how students will use the bathrooms and want a COVID-19 testing program in place.
"We worry if there was to be an outbreak there would be no way to contain it," she said.
Amy O'Connor, who teachers at Riverside Elementary, joined the rally with her husband, John, and sons, Rowan and Finn.
"We've been quarantining at home since March. We haven't even gone to the grocery store," Amy O'Connor said. "I'm pretty nervous for our family. Our goal is just to make sure the schools are safe."
During the meeting, Dana said the administration is working with the city's department of public services and an outside consultant on ways to address indoor air quality. The first day of in-person learning is scheduled for Sept. 17.
The School Committee voted earlier this month for schools at all levels to operate with a hybrid model, with students attending school two days per week and learning from home the other three days. Administrators said a survey of families showed that about 84% of students will take part in the hybrid model, with 16% learning entirely remotely.
