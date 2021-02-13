DANVERS— Nick Rizos, 16, said seeing how hard his parents, both health care workers, have worked during the pandemic inspired him to give back to the community.
“Not only did the pandemic have an impact on them, but it showed me how much of an impact COVID has had on the world around us. It showed me I need to do my part as well,” Nick, a sophomore at St. John’s Prep, said. His mother is a nurse and his father is a doctor. “That influenced me to do these kinds of events.”
Nick organized and is leading an American Red Cross blood drive on Tuesday, Feb. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Danversport, located at 161 Elliott St.
“This is a way for me to spread awareness about how much blood is needed during this time,” he said.
Nick said he got involved with the Red Cross in Newburyport at the beginning of the school year when he first volunteered to be a donor ambassador. He worked the front desk at a few local blood drives where he checked donors in, took donors’ temperatures, and kept track of appointment times.
He wanted to do more, so Nick created a North Shore Red Cross Youth Chapter.
“As COVID got worse, I wanted to do more such as this blood drive, for not only the blood, but for awareness in general.”
Nick said there is time and space at Danversport for about 50 individual donor appointments.
“Donors are actually donating more than normal,” he said. “Everyone is realizing now is a good time to donate blood, so that shouldn't be an issue. The goal is really just about getting people together as a community and doing something good during everything going on right now.”
Anyone interested in donating can do so by clicking on the following link and typing in Danvers’s zip code, 01923: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=01923
Nick organized multiple charity events over the past year, including a food drive for Peabody’s Citizens Inn Haven from Hunger pantry earlier this month.
“It feels pretty good,” he said about giving back to the community. “I don't think there is a better feeling than helping those in need.”
Nick’s mom, Susan Rizos, said she is incredibly proud of her son’s drive to help other people.
“I think it is wonderful. He just turned 16 and he's doing all of this out of his own free will. I wasn’t doing that at 16,” she said. “We are so proud of him. It's really nice to have a son that is so focused on helping other people. There are so many people that need a helping hand or a hand up. They don’t have what we have or what you have, and every little bit makes such a difference.”
