DANVERS — Thursday night's Select Board meeting will include an important conversation about how the town will move forward from the Thin Blue Line flag controversy that erupted last summer when the flag was removed from a town-owned fire truck.
Town Manager Steve Bartha said the Board will talk about what members view as the main takeaways from a report completed by the Welcoming Committee Working Group which discusses different ways to initiate discussions about how to support first responders while also welcoming marginalized members of the community.
“What the Board wants to do Thursday night is talk among itself about what they think their highest priorities are from the report,” Bartha said. “We will then, at the staff level, take that feedback from the Select Board, because really, it's their report. They directed me to form this group in the fall, and they received the report last month, so they will give us some guidance in terms of how they want to see us move forward.”
The May 20 meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Holten Richmond Middle School.
The working group, which included faith leaders, Select Board members, members of law enforcement and Town Meeting members, came up with four recommendations for areas where the town could find ways to improve: dialogue and engagement, communication and outreach, training and organizational assessment and recognition.
The group also came up with 18 suggestions for specific ways to improve these areas including the spearheading of a sign campaign which would encourage local businesses to put signs up reading “All are Welcome Here,” the recruitment of more diverse groups to participate in Citizen Police Academies, the creation of a town position focused on diversity and inclusion and the establishment of a first responder week during which the community would recognize and celebrate local law enforcement.
"Some of the recommendations in the report would be actions or activities that Town itself would put on. For example: the creation of a first responder week. That is something the Town would organize, and it would absolutely be done in conjunction with community organizations and stakeholders who want to participate," Bartha said, adding that another example would the be the implementation of diversity and inclusion trainings for Town employees.
An example of an action which would be taken by the Select Board, Bartha said, would be a vote to create a general flag policy for the town.
“Thin Blue Line” flags, grayed-out American flags with a blue line through the middle, first appeared on town fire trucks in August. In a statement, Bartha said he requested the removal of the flags after he received a complaint from a resident.
“As local government officials and public servants, our responsibility is to work in support of all residents of and visitors to Danvers regardless of their belief systems or lived experiences,” he said in a statement at the time. “When we as public servants, through speech, actions, or the symbols we display, have intentionally or unintentionally undermined the confidence of marginalized members of our community, we are obligated to act.”
Controversy erupted. The Danvers Firefighters Association released its own statement opposing the decision and stating the flag is not political and has been displayed on town fire trucks since 2018, after Weymouth police Officer Michael Chesna was killed in the line of duty. The union later clarified this to say that a decal with a different representation of the “thin blue line,” a black box with a blue line through the middle, had been displayed for the past two years, and the flags were only recently placed on the trucks.
Bartha said the debate that followed his decision to ask for the flag's removal was complicated.
“One of the key takeaways that the welcoming committee working group identified right away in the winter when they started this process was that Danvers got pulled into something much bigger than the Town of Danvers last year,” he said. “Kind of a mashup of pandemic, politics, anxiety, and frustration and it caused a divide in the community that didn't need to be there.”
He said the fact that the working group included a diverse group of people including folks both in support of and against Bartha's decision to remove the flag was important.
"At the end of the day, they agreed on a lot of different stuff — there is room for discussion, dialogue and compromise, and we have a lot more in common than we think, realize or appreciate," he said. "This report is a series of 18 recommendations for ways we can think about what caused the frustration last summer and make our community stronger. That was cool to see all the different stakeholders in that group work through all of these things together."
During an April 20 meeting of the Board, members of the working group presented their findings. Several members of the Board expressed excitement about the report.
“I think it's an indication of the direction we could be going in,” said Board Member Bill Clark. “I think it's fantastic and where we should be.”
David Mills, another member of the Board, said the report exceeded his expectations.
“I think this is a beautiful piece of work,” he said.
