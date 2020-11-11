DANVERS — Some of Danvers’s youngest learners are headed back to the classroom almost full time, and it could be happening before the end of the month.
During a meeting Monday night, the School Committee voted to bring kindergarten and first-grade students back into school buildings four days a week beginning on Nov. 30.
School Committee Chairman Dave Thomson said the details are still being worked out.
The plan, Thomson said, was put together by Superintendent Lisa Dana, who he said sees an urgency to bring these kids back into the classroom.
“We’ve heard loud and clear from parents that trying to educate young learners via Zoom is just not effective,” Thomson said. “They need in-person learning in order to hold their attention and explain concepts that might be difficult to explain over Zoom.”
While the administration, School Committee and teachers all agree that younger students would benefit from being in school more hours per week, Danvers Teachers Association President Kathleen Murphy said teachers are not totally satisfied with the current plan.
“The biggest problem with that is the teachers were not involved in creating the plan,” she said.
On Monday night, Dana said the current plan involves reassigning reading teachers, an art teacher and a behavior technician who have elementary teaching certifications to classroom teaching roles.
“The superintendent was very thoughtful in the way she determined what teachers to reassign,” Thomson said. “It wasn't just a random selection. It was based on putting the best possible teachers in there.”
During the meeting, the committee also discussed a plan proposed by teachers at Riverside Elementary School which recommended splitting students into a.m. and p.m. cohorts four days a week.
“The a.m. and p.m. sessions were discussed and not deemed to be what we wanted to move forward with because that does not increase the time of in-person learning,” Thomson said, noting that these students are currently in school for two full days a week and this plan would put students in classrooms four half days a week.
During the meeting, committee members also pointed out that splitting students into a.m. and p.m. cohorts would create complications with cleaning and transportation.
Thomson said the plan is extremely fluid, and the district will continue to make changes as more information and suggestions come in from the state, from parents and from teachers.
"Even during the planning process I think a lot of adjustments are going to be made," he said. "Not only K-1 students, but at every level."
