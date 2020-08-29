DANVERS — The Board of Selectmen will hold a community conversation on Wednesday to discuss Town Manager Steve Bartha's order to remove all “Thin Blue Line” flags from town fire trucks.
As part of the announcement, the town released more than 100 emails, some detailing exchanges between government officials, related to the flag discussion.
Bartha announced the decision to remove the flags on Tuesday.
“As local government officials and public servants, our responsibility is to work in support of all residents of and visitors to Danvers regardless of their belief systems or lived experiences,” Bartha said in a statement. “When we as public servants, through speech, actions, or the symbols we display, have intentionally or unintentionally undermined the confidence of marginalized members of our community, we are obligated to act.”
Selectmen Chairman Daniel Bennett said the intent of Wednesday's meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Danvers High School field house on Cabot Road, “is to have a community dialogue and for the board to respond.” Bennett said it is much easier for the board to respond in-person rather than over social media or email.
The decision has sparked controversy among both residents and union officials in town.
Brian Barry, the president of the local firefighters union, wrote a post Tuesday on the Danvers Firefighters IAFF Local 2038 Facebook page condemning the decision. Barry said the flag has flown on town fire apparatus since 2018, after Weymouth police Officer Michael Chesna was killed while on duty, and is not meant to be a political statement.
The emails released by the town, however, dispute the claim that the flags have been displayed continuously since 2018.
“The flags appeared some time last week,” acting fire Chief Robert Amerault said in an email to Bartha on Aug. 24.
Amerault went on to say that he didn’t “bat an eyelash” when he saw the flags because he does not see them as a political symbol.
“They are no more political than the Pride flag is,” he said and hinted that he had previously discussed whether the rainbow flag symbolizing LGBTQ pride should be flown at Town Hall.
In his post, Barry said he was informed that Bartha had received a complaint from someone offended by what they called "Blue Lives Matter" flags on the fire trucks.
The emails released by the town include one from a citizen, whose name was redacted, who was “shocked” to see the flag on a public vehicle.
“I can only imagine how unsafe it would feel to our POC neighbors,” the author of the Aug. 23 email said. “I understand that firefighters and police officers feel kinship with one another and want to lend support to each other. Unfortunately, I also understand that there is a disconnect between what is meant by the Black Lives Matter statement, or flag, and the need for the All Lives Matter retort.”
The concerned email was forwarded to Bartha who made a general announcement telling town staff that “political speech or symbols that can be interpreted as political speech are not allowed in the workplace or on town property, including vehicles, buildings, uniforms, desk, etc.” He also sent an email directly to Amerault and police Chief Patrick Ambrose, both of whom expressed disappointment with the decision.
Amerault did remove the flags, which Barry said in the post were “carefully folded by our members and put away for future use.”
In his statement, Bartha acknowledged that the flag “has long been an important symbol of support and solidarity for members of public safety departments and their families,” but he added that the flag has become a symbol that “has the power to make marginalized members of our community feel unwelcome and unsafe.”
Bennett said that while he believes the intent of the flag was originally honorable, recent events have changed the meaning of the flag. He said flying the “Thin Blue Line” flag has a different meaning today than it did two years ago when the fire department first displayed it.
Many of the released emails come from dozens of community members. While more than a dozen community members praised Bartha and thanked him for his decision, the majority of emails criticized the move.
Many of the emails expressing disapproval of Bartha’s decision are laced with what Bartha called “language I hope my six year old never learns” in an email to one local resident.
“Well done on pandering to the .001 in the town who are actually ‘offended’ or threatened by the flag. I.E (sic) no one really is,” one email said.
“Please know you made a very grave and miscalculated mistake with the thin blue line flag,” another said. “It is a disgusting display of ignorance and disrespect on your part.”
Many claimed they would work to make sure Bartha is not re-elected. Bartha is an appointed official and is not voted into office.
A few of the emails that supported Bartha called the "Thin Blue Line" flag an altered American flag that they say violates U.S. flag code.
“It has always made me feel it disrespects the millions of Americans in the military who have fought (and many who have died) to protect our flag and way of life,” one person who identified themselves as a Gulf War veteran said.
Black Lives Matter and Back the Blue rallies are both scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, in Danvers, the day after the community conversation.
