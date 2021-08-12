DANVERS — Face coverings will soon be required inside all town offices and buildings, according to an Aug. 12 announcement from the town of Danvers.
The new mask requirement will go into effect on Monday, Aug. 16, the announcement states, and it will not apply to school buildings.
The decision to begin requiring face coverings again was made by Town Manager Steve Bartha after consulting with Director of Public Health Ade Solarin. The decision, the announcement states, was based on the recent uptick in delta-variant cases of COVID-19 in Danvers and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent designation of Essex County as an area of substantial transmission.
While there is currently no town-wide mask mandate, the announcement encourages residents to wear masks in all indoor settings outside of their own homes. The announcement also states that the town supports individual businesses choosing to require masks and asks that the public respect any business that may decide to do so.
"Masks slow the spread and vaccines reduce the severity of the virus, and both are recognized by the CDC, MassDPH, and local Boards of Health as effective tools in our ongoing fight against COVID-19. Wear a mask. Get vaxxed. Do your part," the announcement states.