DANVERS — Tuesday is Election Day in Danvers.
In addition for races for Town Meeting members, there are three contested races on the ballot. For Select Board, four people are seeking two three-year seats: Rick Bettencourt, Tim Donahue, Matthew Duggan, and incumbent Gardner Trask.
The same is true for School Committee. Alice Campbell, Robin Doherty, Johann Hunter, and Mark Zuberek are running for two three-year terms available.
There's also a race for library trustee, where three, three-year terms are up for grabs. Trustees Dana Hagan and Donna Hopkins face challenges from Jessica Cargile, Holly Irgens, and Joseph Younger.
Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Danvers High School Field House, 60 Cabot Road.
