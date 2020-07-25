DANVERS — Town Hall, which closed to the public in mid-March during the pandemic to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, is slowly reopening its doors, while many workers continue to work remotely, according to Town Manager Steve Bartha.
When the pandemic hit, a skeleton crew staffed Town Hall while most of the town workforce worked remotely. Since early June, about half the workforce has been working from home, and half has been working in town offices, and they rotate each week on an A-B schedule.
On June 29, Town Hall put in place new public office hours, Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
Bartha said the town has been closely following the governor's reopening guidance, so on July 6, Town Hall reopened its doors to the public by appointment only.
Information on making appointments is available by contacting individual departments. The Toomey Hearing Room on the first floor of Town Hall has been set up with a couple of meeting stations. When the weather is nice, appointments are being held outside. There is also the ability to meet remotely.
Bartha said he can count on one hand when this did not work out perfectly. He recalled an issue involving a disabled veteran that had a staff member drive to the veteran's house.
With the regulatory process restarted in June, boards and committees were given the option as to how they wanted to meet, along with venues that gave them room for social distancing. For instance, the Board of Selectman recently held its first live in-person meeting in months in the multipurpose room of the Holten Richmond Middle School, Bartha said.
||||