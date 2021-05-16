DANVERS— A socially-distant Annual Town Meeting is scheduled to take place Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the Danvers High School field house.
After a year heavily impacted by the pandemic and subsequent loss of revenue, the warrant is relatively straightforward and tackles a variety of subjects including the fiscal year 2022 budget, rail trail maintenance, new technology at public schools and other town-owned buildings, and road and sidewalk improvements.
“We have more limited capital budget funds to work with than normal,” said Town Manager Steve Bartha on why the warrant is relatively bare bones. “The pandemic certainly had an impact on revenue last year and has caused concerns into next year, so we presented a pretty conservative slate of projects to the Select Board, and they accepted those recommendations and passed those along to the Finance Committee.”
According to Bartha, the town brought in nearly $2 million less in revenue than what was projected last year. The biggest losses, Bartha said, came from hotel and meals taxes.
In response, the town is working with a conservative budget and warrant which relies on less free cash than usual.
“Hopefully we will be in and out on Monday and it will be smooth,” Bartha said, adding that the newly elected Town Meeting members generally appear eager to take part in the process. “We’re looking forward to the summer and starting to get back to normal.”
Some Town Meeting highlights include:
Article 7 requests $250,000 free cash which would be used to provide new technology at the schools, library and various government buildings. At the schools, $100,000 would be used to provide new desktops, switch infrastructure, replace an auditorium projector and replace SMART Boards with “interactive educational display panels. $13,000 would be allocated to the library for new computers, software licensing and technical supplies, while $137,000 would be used to replace the phone system at the senior center, purchase social media archiving services, pay for server maintenance and upgrades, and the annual licensing fee for the Office 365 productivity suite.
Article 9 requests $65,000 in free cash to replace two passenger school vans.
Article 19 asks Town Meeting Members to reappropriate funds previously approved for the Planning Department to use to pursue and match grants which would help fund the rail trail’s extension into Middleton. When the pandemic hit last year, the town was able to reallocate money away from a planned renovation of the Endicott Park Hay Barn into an event space and toward the rail trail extension. Now, the town recommends money previously approved for seeking and matching grants be used for regular trail maintenance.
Article 28 asks Town Meeting to petition the state Legislature to allow Danvers Electric workers to use rubber gloves when working on 23,000 volt equipment. According to Bartha, there were no electric lines over 23,000 volts when the law was written, but now line workers do occasionally come across and have to work on these lines. Bartha said these specially-made rubber gloves are sometimes the safest and most efficient way for electric workers to handle certain issues.
“Currently in a situation where they'd otherwise like to use these gloves, they have to use a hot stick, which is like a pole, or kill power which affects residents and affects businesses,” Bartha said.
According to Bartha, the Electric Department asked for this warrant article. Bartha said Middleton and Peabody previously successfully petitioned the state Legislature to allow their light departments to use these gloves.
