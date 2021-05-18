DANVERS —Town Meeting members were in and out of the Danvers High School Field House in just about an hour for Monday night’s Annual Town Meeting.
Of the 149 elected Town Meeting members, 122 showed up to the socially-distant Town Meeting where all 29 warrant articles, plus three articles from a brief Special Town Meeting, passed with little discussion.
“I think that is the fastest Town Meeting since I've been in Danvers,” said Town Manager Steve Bartha. “And it is really a testament to our town moderator, Pat (Patricia) Frazier, who runs a very professional meeting, and the Town Meeting members doing their homework. Also, the Finance Committee asking the right questions at their hearings, and the Select Board putting forward really responsible budgets that cover the basic needs this year, but are otherwise a reflection of the times. It was quick, but I think that is a testament to the process.”
The warrant was relatively straightforward after this past pandemic-impacted year, and presented what Bartha previously called a “conservative” total tax-supported budget of $106.8 million. The budget allocates $44,673,035 for education, $7,036,085 for Police and dispatch, $5,658,881 for the Fire Department and $1,530,850 for the Peabody Institute Library.
Last year’s budget was $118.8 million. Bartha previously said this year's lower budget is a response to the town’s loss of revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. The conservative budget and warrant relies less on free cash than usual, he said.
In addition to the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, Town Meeting passed warrant articles which allocate $250,000 of free cash to be used for new technology like computers and SMART Boards in government-owned buildings and $65,000 of free cash to be used to replace two passenger school vans.
Town Meeting also voted to reappropriate funds previously approved for the Planning Department to use to pursue and match grants to fund the Rail Trail’s extension into Middleton. Because the town was previously able to transition money away from a project which would renovate the Endicott Park Pavilion into an event space towards the Rail Trail extension, Town Meeting approved the money which would have been used to seek and match grants to also be used for regular trail maintenance and repairs.
After passing Article 28, the town will also petition the state legislature to allow Danvers Electric workers to use rubber gloves when working on 23,000 volt equipment. Bartha previously said these rubber gloves are sometimes the safest and most efficient way for electric workers to handle certain issues, but state law prohibits their use.
