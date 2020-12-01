DANVERS — Every year Santa Claus uses his magical powers to light the official Danvers Downtown Holiday Tree, and Assistant Town Manager Jen Breaker said Santa won't let the town down this year.
Locals can watch Santa light the tree from the comfort of their own homes this year, because the annual tree lighting will take place virtually, at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.
Comcast customers can watch the tree lighting on channel 99 and Verizon customers can tune in to channel 36. The event is expected to be around one hour long, Breaker said.
“I know unfortunately we are not able to gather in large crowds like in previous years,” said Mary Beth Verry, co-president of Danvers Educational Enrichment Partnership (DEEP) and one of the organizers of the event. “But to continue the tradition of having a tree lighting, we thought it best to have a virtual event. This is a great event to try and bring some holiday cheer to the community even when everything is so different.”
Breaker reiterated that even though there will still be a tree lighting, it will be very different from previous years.
“We really can't have any kind of gathering for the tree lighting this year,” she said. “There is no ceremony to gather for. It is all virtual. There is nothing happening downtown.”
Still, Breaker said she is excited about the virtual event and, in some ways, the event might be even better than in years’ past.
“It's providing that normalcy to the community in a time of uncertainty,” Breaker said. “While the virtual ceremony isn't the same, having the tree up and having a ceremony is important. We can even have people who would otherwise be unable to attend watch the event. We can bring a little of that holiday joy into their house, and they can even watch it on demand through the magic of technology.”
Prior to the ceremony, DEEP is selling wooden ornaments that will hang on the tree for $20 at www.supportdeep.org. The proceeds will go toward funding materials and programs that are outside the regular Danvers Public Schools budget.
The tree lighting is being organized by DEEP and DanversCares, and it is presented in partnership with Danvers Community Access Television and sponsored in part by East Boston Savings Bank, according to a statement from the town.
The program will feature musical segments from the Danvers High School Band and Chorus students, story time with Library Director Alex Lent, and holiday cheer recipes from DanversCares, the statement said.
